“Browns is where quarterbacks go to die”: Super Bowl Winning QB’s blunt reality check to Shedeur Sanders ahead of 2025 NFL draft

Shedeur Sanders is viewed by many as the QB2 of the 2025 NFL draft. The Colorado Buffaloes superstar has been linked to a handful of rosters, but lately, the whispers coming from Cleveland have been the loudest.

The Browns' QB1, Deshaun Watson, is dealing with an Achilles heel injury, and there's a chance that they'll select Sanders to lead the team in the 2025 NFL season. However, a former Super Bowl-winning quarterback has given Coach Prime's son a harsh reality check in the lead-up to draft day.

Chase Daniels said on "The Facility" on Thursday:

"The last place I want him to go to is Cleveland. I don't care about (Kevin) Stefanski. Stefanski is a great coach. The Cleveland Browns is where quarterbacks go to die, and we've seen it time and time and time again.

"They play in a very difficult division. Even the Giants; I want to go to a team where I do not have to play. Even the Saints, and I think they pick at nine. I think that Saints make a ton of sense for Shedeur Sanders. First off, you're playing indoors, so you don't have to worry about the elements. Secondly, you have a guy that has shown that he has really good offensive schemes in Kellen Moore, and he could sit for a year behind Derek Carr."

Daniels’ comments about the Cleveland Browns might sound harsh, but they have an element of validity. The Browns haven't had a Pro Bowl quarterback since 2017, when Derek Anderson earned a nod.

Furthermore, the last time the Browns picked a quarterback in the first round was Baker Mayfield. The Browns had a few decent seasons with Mayfield but ultimately parted ways with him following the Deshaun Watson trade.

Mayfield is now one of the better quarterbacks in the NFC, leading the Tampa Bay Buccaneers to consecutive postseason appearances. It calls into question the talent identification and developmental pathway in Cleveland.

What did Kevin Stefanski say about Shedeur Sanders?

Cleveland Browns coach Kevin Stefanski, a former NFL Coach of the Year, spoke about Shedeur Sanders at the league's annual meetings:

"He is a very, very talented young man, but off the field, that is where I am probably most impressed."

The Cleveland Browns hold the overall pick in this year's draft, and it'll be interesting to see whether they select Abdul Carter, Travis Hunter or Sanders with it.

