Broyles award finalists: Georgia's Mike Bobo, Iowa's Phil Parker and LSU's Mike Denbrock among favorites to bag coveted award for top assistant coach

The list of the Broyles Award finalists is out and has some big names. The likes of Georgia offensive coordinator Mike Bobo and LSU offensive coordinator Mike Denbrock are in the running for the honor. The list also includes Iowa’s Phil Parker, who is the only assistant coach nominated from the defensive side of the ball.

The Broyles Award is given annually to the best assistant coach in college football for that season. Assistant coaches from all 130 FBS Division I programs are eligible for nomination. The award will be presented Dec. 5 in Little Rock, Arkansas.

The Broyles Award 2023 finalists are Mike Bobo, Phil Parker, Mike Denbrock, Michigan offensive coordinator Sherrone Morre and Oregon offensive coordinator Will Stein.

The Georgia Bulldogs offense has rolled over everyone in the regular season, much like the last two years when they went on to win the national championship title.

The Iowa Hawkeyes are in the Big Ten championship game, and so are the Michigan Wolverines, with Sherrone Moore taking over as head coach for the final three games. Phil Parker, the only defensive coordinator on the list, has made Iowa a defensive machine, allowing just 13 touchdowns in 12 games.

The Oregon Ducks also haven't taken many wrong steps with Will Stein running the offense. Mike Denbrock has created a great offense at LSU with Heisman contender Jayden Daniels under center.

What is the Broyles Award?

The Broyles Award is an annual honor given to the best assistant coach in college football. First started in 1996, it gets its name from former University of Arkansas athletic director Frank Broyles.

Twenty of the previous winners have gone on to be head coaches in their careers.

The solid bronze trophy presented to the winner has Frank Broyles kneeling and Arkansas Razorbacks coaching legend Wilson Matthews standing. The significance of Little Rock in the award comes from the fact that Matthews once worked as the football coach of Little Rock Central High School before joining the Razorbacks program.

Who will win the coveted award this season?