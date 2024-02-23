"C.J. Stroud is misinformed": Former Ohio State QB's shots at Cam Newton triggers Auburn fans to unearth Nick Saban's Alabama record

C.J. Stroud playfully mocked the Auburn Tigers in front of former Tigers quarterback Cam Newton. In a recent segment from Newton's podcast, "The 4th and 1," Stroud confidently asserted that Auburn stood no chance against Alabama, even with coach Nick Saban retired.

"I ain't worried about you,” Stroud said. “Auburn sucks."

Newton was hopeful about Saban's departure, telling Stroud that they now have a chance, but Stroud instantly dismissed it.

"No, no, no. Bama owns that. Come on," he said.

Fans reacted strongly to Stroud's comments, with one writing:

"Can we get this guy to speak to a Michigan podcaster," hilariously referencing Alabama's recent loss to the Michigan Wolverines.

"Weird he’s talking to a national champ like that," one tweeted.

"CJ (Stroud) is misinformed. Nobody has beat Saban more than Auburn. He on the other hand in win less against his rival," another commented.

More fans reacted to the Texans QB's comment:

Looking ahead, the Iron Bowl rivalry game between Alabama and Auburn is scheduled for Nov. 30, 2024, in Tuscaloosa.

C.J. Stroud gets Cam Newton's vote

Cam Newton, who had a remarkable rookie season with the Panthers, accumulated 4,000 passing yards and 14 rushing touchdowns and won the Rookie of the Year award, believes that C.J. Stroud's performance this year was even better.

Stroud led the Texans to the playoffs and threw for 4,108 yards and 23 touchdowns, which earned him the Offensive Rookie of the Year award and praise from Newton himself.

“I don’t know nobody that really had a better rookie campaign than you,” Newton told Stroud on “The 4th and 1” podcast.

During his college years, Stroud was dedicated to the Ohio State Buckeyes from 2020 to 2022, and subsequently selected as the second overall pick by the Houston Texans.

Cam Newton or C.J. Stroud? Whose rookie season gets your vote for the most impressive? Share your thoughts in the comment box below!

