Caleb Williams 2024 NFL Draft: Could USC QB declare for NFL?

Caleb Williams is still undecided on whether he will enter the 2024 NFL draft. The quarterback is currently focused on finishing the 2023 college football season on a positive note with the USC Trojans.

The Trojans will play their final game of the season against the UCLA Bruins on Saturday, Nov. 18. There is a possibility that it could also be the last game that Williams plays for USC.

Williams is eligible to enter the 2024 NFL draft. He played for the Oklahoma Sooners as a freshman in 2021 before transferring to USC the following years. At the end of the 2023 college football season, he will have completed three years out of high school.

However, Williams is still unsure on whether he will enter next year's draft. When asked by reporters on Wednesday whether he will declare for the 2024 NFL draft or return to USC next year, he said:

“I honestly haven’t thought of anything like that."

Williams appears to be focused on the Trojans' last game of the season against UCLA. However, reports claim that the 2022 Heisman Trophy winner will make a decision on his future at the end of the campaign.

Many analysts believe that Williams could be the first overall pick in next year's draft pool if he decides to go pro. However, we have to wait for his decision first.

Caleb Williams' stats in the 2023 college football season

USC Trojans QB Caleb Williams

Caleb Williams is enjoying another fabulous season with the USC Trojans in 2023. The quarterback has completed 235 of his 346 passes for 3,249 yards and 29 touchdowns. He has also added 141 rushing yards and 11 touchdowns on the ground.

Williams and the Trojans got off to a stellar start this season, winning six games on the trot. However, since then, they have lost four of their last five games and are currently fifth in the Pac-12.

Nonetheless, USC will want to end the season on a high and beat the UCLA Bruins in Week 12.