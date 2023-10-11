Caleb Williams to Bears? USC QB's NFL Draft outlook explored if Chicago decides to select the projected No. 1 pick

Caleb Williams is the reigning Heisman Trophy winner and is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Williams is the USC Trojans starting quarterback and has been dominant in college. He's also currently second in betting odds to win the Heisman again and would be just the second repeat champion.

Caleb Wiliams is a great passer and can also use his legs to extend plays. He has been hailed a can't-miss prospect and will be the first player taken come April.

At the moment, it's uncertain who will have the first overall pick, as there's still plenty of games left in the NFL season. However, one team that will be interested in Williams is the Chicago Bears.

The Bears are 1-4, so they will be near the bottom of the standings to draft Caleb Williams. Also, Chicago has the Carolina Panthers first-round pick, while Carolina is 0-5 to begin the season.

If the Panthers finish last, Chicago could be poised to select Caleb Wiliams with the first overall pick and still have their own pick. With their own pick, the Bears could opt to select a player, or trade out and acquire even more draft picks.

Nevertheless, the Bears with two first-round picks, who should be in the top 10, should allow the Panthers to draft Williams, whether it's by having the first pick or trading for it.

Will Caleb Williams even enter the Draft?

Caleb Williams could go back to school.

Although Caleb Williams is projected to be the first overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, that doesn't mean he will declare for the draft.

Instead, Williams could return to USC, and with his NIL deal, could still make millions of dollars. His dad also came out and said that Caleb entering the draft will come down to who has the first overall pick and whether or not it would be a good fit for his son.

“The funky thing about the NFL Draft process is, he’d almost be better off not being drafted than being drafted first. The system is completely backwards,” Carl Williams said to GQ.

“The way the system is constructed, you go to the worst possible situation. The worst possible team, the worst organization in the league — because of their desire for parity — gets the first pick. So it’s the gift and the curse."

Carl Williams added:

“(Caleb’s) got two shots at the apple. So if there’s not a good situation, the truth is, he can come back to school.”

Williams not entering the 2024 NFL Draft would be a surprise, but it certainly is an option.

Caleb Williams' college stats

Caleb Williams began his college career at Oklahoma. In his freshman season in 2021 with the Sooners, he went 136-for-211 for 1,912 yards, 21 touchdowns and four interceptions.

After one season, he transferred to USC. Last year with the Trojans he went 333-for-500 for 4,537 yards, 42 touchdowns and five interceptions.

To begin the 2023 season, Williams has led the Trojans to a 6-0 record and is 119-for-166 for 1,822 yards, 22 touchdowns and one pick.