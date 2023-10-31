Caleb Williams Heisman Trophy Odds after Week 9 of College Football

USC Trojans quarterback junior Caleb Williams has been one of the most hyped college football players this season. Until Week 9, he has been putting up amazing stats but the program is struggling to stay ranked. After winning the Heisman Trophy in 2022, he would need another impressive performance to win the award two seasons in a row.

But what are the chances that he can pull it off? Who is his competition for the 2023 Heisman Trophy Award? Let's take a closer look at everything you need to know.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Caleb Williams Heisman Trophy Odds 2023 Updated

Williams opened the regular season as the favorite and held onto that mantle for the majority of the year. However, he has completely fallen out of the race as his odds have plummeted. The best odds he has is from BetRivers at +7500 but the remainder of the sportsbooks are listing him at +8000 or higher.

So far this season, he has been doing well but not at the level people expected somehow. He is 189-of-77 (68.2 completion percentage) for 2,646 yards with 25 touchdowns to four interceptions. He is currently ninth in college football with an 82.0 QBR.

Who is leading the Heisman race?

As we enter Week 10 of the college football season, Washington quarterback senior Michael Penix Jr. is leading the Heisman Trophy odds. Trailing him are Michigan quarterback junior J.J. McCarthy, LSU quarterback senior Jayden Daniels and Oregon quarterback senior Bo Nix.

Rick Neuheisel details how Caleb Williams can be back in the Heisman race

While making an appearance on The Dan Patrick Show, CBS College Football Analyst Rick Neuheisel discussed how Caleb Williams still has the opportunity to win his second consecutive Heisman Trophy award.

"If Caleb Williams ends up getting USC to the conference championship game, some how some way ... and wins that game, he would be right back in [the Heisman Trophy conversation]."

Expand Tweet

This is going to be interesting and a bit of a stretch as the Trojans face off against the Washington Huskies, Oregon Ducks and UCLA Bruins. This will be interesting to see how the USC Trojans and Williams do to close out the regular season.