Can Florida State qualify for the College Football Playoff? Seminoles' playoff chances explored going into Week 13

The Florida State Seminoles crushed the North Alabama Lions 58-13 in Week 12 of the 2023 college football season. The win kept Mike Norvell's undefeated team at the top of the Atlantic Coast.

The Seminoles moved to 11-0 with their win over North Alabama. They are also 8-0 in the conference and are a strong contender to qualify for the college football playoffs.

FSU kept its No. 4 ranking in the USA Today Coaches Poll after Week 12. However, the Seminoles fell to No. 5 Washington in the AP Top 25 this week.

However, FSU's chances of reaching the CFP have taken a hit after quarterback Jordan Travis suffered a season-ending injury against North Alabama this past weekend.

Travis had a fantastic 2023 season, completing 207 passes for 2,755 yards and 20 touchdowns. He also had 176 running yards and seven touchdowns before injuring himself against the Lions.

Despite Travis' injury, numerous fans and observers believe that FSU may make the playoffs if it maintains its winning streak in the coming weeks. Tate Rodemaker, Florida State's backup quarterback, is anticipated to lead the team's attack for the remainder of the season.

Can Florida State qualify for the College Football Playoff?

As things stand, Florida State still has a strong chance of qualifying for the college football playoffs. However, the Seminoles will need to finish the season on a high note to put themselves in contention for winning the national championship.

FSU will take on the Florida Gators in Week 13 before ending the season with a crunch clash against the Louisville Cardinals in Week 14. If the Seminoles maintain their unbeaten record and move to 13-0 for the season, they should be in contention to reach the playoffs.

FSU's hopes of making the final four could also rely on whether any of the undefeated teams — Georgia, Ohio State, Michigan, or Washington—suffer any defeats in the final stretch of the season.

However, while determining the pick for the college football playoffs, the selection committee considers player injuries, and Travis' injury is a significant disadvantage for the Seminoles.