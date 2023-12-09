Can Jayden Daniels win the Heisman Trophy? Exploring LSU QB's odds to win the award for 2023

The 2023 Heisman Trophy finalists have been announced, and Jayden Daniels is one of the four top players in consideration for the award. He has had an incredible season for the LSU Tigers, as he is 236-of-327 (72.2 completion percentage) for 3,812 yards with 40 touchdowns to four interceptions.

He's also a prolific runner, as he has 135 rushing attempts for 1,134 yards (8.4 yards per carry) with 10 rushing touchdowns. Daniels already walked away with the AP College Football Player of the Year Award earlier this week, so what are the chances that he also adds the Heisman Trophy to his collection?

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

What are the Heisman Trophy odds for Jayden Daniels?

Jayden Daniels has been one of the most talented players in college football, as he has put up incredible numbers for the LSU Tigers. The other three finalists are Ohio State wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr, Washington Huskies quarterback Michael Penix Jr and Oregon Ducks quarterback Bo Nix.

Daniels separated himself from the rest of the pack, as he's sitting at a -1400 favorite to win the 2023 Heisman Trophy, which makes it seem like the award is already decided by the oddsmakers.

He has put up unbelievable numbers throughout the season, but his stats throwing the ball 20+ yards down the field are nothing short of amazing. He had a 63.0 completion percentage, 146.8 passing rating and a 22:0 touchdown-to-interception ratio.

What have people said about Jayden Daniels this season?

There are a lot of people who have showered high praise on Daniels after the season he has put together. On The Pat McAfee Show, college football announcer Kirk Herbstriet discussed how Daniels could be a steal in the draft:

"I think Jayden Daniels is going to be the steal of the draft. ... All of you guys are going to have your NFL gurus on for the draft and they're all going to fall in love with Drake Maye and all going to fall in love with Caleb Williams.

"I'm just telling you as we sit here right now, before the individual workouts and the combines workout, the guy to look out for is Jayden Daniels.

He has been one of the top college football players throughout the season with incredible stats. With the Heisman Trophy ceremony set for Saturday, it appears to be only a matter of time before another LSU Tigers quarterback gets the highest honor in college football.