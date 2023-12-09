Can Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Heisman Trophy? Exploring Ohio State WR's odds to win the award for 2023

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Marvin Harrison Jr. is a force to be reckoned with on the gridiron. He has gone on to prove his worth and his value in the Buckeyes offense by winning the Biletnikoff Award this year, naming him as the best receiver in the nation.

Now, Harrison Jr. is competing to be crowned as the most outstanding football player of the season. He is one of the four finalists who is heading to New York for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. So will Marvin Harrison Jr. go on to be named the Heisman winner?

Can Marvin Harrison Jr. win the Heisman trophy?

The Ohio State receiver is the only non-quarterback to be a finalist for the 2023 Heisman Trophy. Harrison Jr. faces stiff competition from LSU QB Jayden Daniels, Washington QB Michael Penix Jr., and Oregon QB Bo Nix. However, Harrison Jr. made his way to the top four before the rivalry week.

Despite being crowned the best receiver in the nation, the 21-year-old's chances to win the Heisman award are low. The WR compiled 1,211 receiving yards and 14 TDs this campaign. But he finished fifth in receiving yards and tied for second in receiving TDs in the country. LSU WR Malik Nabers, who was the runner-up in the Biletnikoff award by just one vote, has a better record of 1,546 receiving yards and 14 TDs.

Thus, the chances of Marvin Harrison Jr. winning the Heisman are relatively low. Jayden Daniels or Michael Penix Jr. has a better chance of being crowned as the best player in the country this season.

Harrison Jr. odds to win the Heisman Trophy

According to statistics provided by BetMGM, Harrison Jr. has +20000 odds to win the Heisman award. He is also the only finalist to not lead the odds as Heisman winner this season. Harrison Jr. did see a big bump after their 38-3 win against Michigan State where he compiled 149 receiving yards and two TDs along with one rushing TD. But the Buckeyes failed to clinch a win over Michigan in rivalry week.

Currently, Jayden Daniels leads the odds to win the Heisman by -1400. So there is a slim chance that Harrison Jr. will emerge as the fifth wide receiver to win the award in Heisman history.