Carson Beck vs Shedeur Sanders: Who's the better No. 1 overall pick for 2025 NFL draft?

Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders are two top prospects for the 2025 NFL draft. The two quarterbacks are anticipated to have a brilliant 2024 college football season, leading their team to significant success, which could project them as the top pick.

Both QBs lead the odds for the first-overall pick in the 2025 NFL draft. Here, between the two, let’s look at who's most likely to be the No. 1 pick honor next year.

Carson Beck vs Shedeur Sanders

Carson Beck has been proven to be an excellent replacement for Stetson Bennett at Georgia. He had a brilliant first season as a starter in 2023, leading the Bulldogs to an undefeated regular season. The quarterback threw for 3,941 yards and 24 touchdowns in 14 games.

Possessing refined pocket mechanics, Beck seamlessly synchronizes eye contact, shoulder alignment and footwork to execute fluid pass deliveries. This has aided him in adequately navigating diverse in-game scenarios, showcasing his brilliance at the Bulldogs’ backfield.

Shedeur Sanders, on the other hand, had a brilliant first season at Colorado in 2023. The quarterback arrived in Boulder after a tenure at Jackson State and immediately established himself on the Buffaloes offense, throwing for 3,230 yards and 27 touchdowns.

Sanders’ arm strength shines particularly in short-distance throws, demonstrating the ability to deliver pinpoint passes even in tightly covered areas. Additionally, his pocket presence is commendable, and he displays a calm and composed demeanor under pressure.

The two signal-callers have shown they have what it takes to succeed on the professional stage with their brilliance on the gridiron, and they'll be a coveted pick in the 2025 NFL draft.

Who’s the better No. 1 overall pick for the 2025 NFL draft?

Both Carson Beck and Shedeur Sanders have been projected to be the first pick of the 2025 NFL draft. They have what it takes in their arsenal to get the honor next year. However, there's only going to be one No. 1 pick.

As it stands, Beck holds a better chance of being the No. 1 pick in the draft in 2025 than Sanders. This is practically because of the program they play in, which often plays a huge role in players’ draft stock.

Georgia has a far more established program than Colorado. The Bulldogs have won two of the last three national championships and are expected to be a contender in the upcoming season. This gives Beck an edge over Sanders ahead of the 2025 draft.

