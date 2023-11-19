CFB insider claims Jim Harbaugh's suspension for bulk of 2024 season won't be a surprise as NCAA intervenes in Michigan sign-stealing investigations

Jim Harbaugh's suspension has become the talk of the town since last week. The Michigan Wolverines head coach is serving a three-game ban for the program's involvement in a sign-stealing scandal.

The Big Ten announced that Harbaugh will not coach the Wolverines for the remainder of the 2023 regular season. After initially filing for a temporary restraining order, Michigan announced it would accept the coach's suspension.

In response, the Big Ten closed its investigation of the case. However, reports claim that Harbaugh could miss most of the 2024 season as part of additional discipline from the NCAA.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

On Saturday, college football insider Bruce Feldman weighed in on Harbaugh's suspension extending into 2024.

CFB insider Bruce Feldman speaks on Jim Harbaugh's suspension possibly extending into the 2024 season

CFB insider Bruce Feldman speaks on Jim Harbaugh's suspension possibly extending into the 2024 season

On 'Big Noon Kickoff,' Bruce Feldman explained how the NCAA could extend Jim Harbugh's suspension. He referred to the ongoing investigation of Harbaugh's recruiting violations during the 2020 COVID dead period:

“Going forward, it will be interesting because he (Harbaugh) still has an NCAA investigation from recruiting violations from the COVID dead period that the NCAA is still after him about."

Feldman then explained that once the NCAA completes its investigation into the sign-stealing scandal and the recruiting violations, Harbaugh's ongoing suspension from Mihcigan could be continued for most of the 2024 college football season. He said,

"Now they have this Connor Stalions signal stealing story they’re dealing with. It would not be surprising if Jim Harbaugh, if he is still the coach at Michigan, could be suspended for the bulk of the 2024 season, I’m told.”

Expand Tweet

Amid Harbaugh's suspension, Sherrone Moore is serving as the interim head coach for the Wolverines for the rest of the season.

As per reports, Harbaugh has also been flirting with an NFL return. He was the head coach of the San Francisco 49ers for four years before taking up the job at Michigan in 2015.

If the NCAA chooses to suspend Harbaugh for most of the 2024 season, he could look toward a coaching role in the NFL next year.