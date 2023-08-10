CFB insider names 2 schools the MWC expansion will target from the Pac-12 conference ahead of the 2023 season

Seeing the Mountain West Conference looking to grow is important as MWC expansion could be in the cards for the conference. With the Pac-12 beginning to weaken and potentially even dissolve, this could be an interesting pairing.

There are going to be teams that the Mountain West could be looking to add in terms of MWC expansion. The 247 Sports National College Football Reporter Brandon Marcello reported about the potential teams of interest.

Also, can/will AAC and MWC stop Pac-12 from poaching? Mountain West is in the expansion game. The top possibilities here are Oregon State and Washington State, but that is a spider web of intricate issues with the remaining Pac-12 rights, etc.Also, can/will AAC and MWC stop Pac-12 from poaching? twitter.com/MountainWest/s…

Having an MWC expansion with Oregon State and Washington State could be very interesting as this would show that they are not interested in the other two programs. Just as Marcello asked, what is going to stop the Mountain West and American Athletic Conferences from just poaching programs away from the Pac-12?

Will the MWC expansion mean poaching some Pac-12 teams?

This will be a topic of discussion as the Mountain West may simply want to merge with the Pac-12. The Mountain West seems to be uninterested in the Stanford Cardinal and California Golden Bears probably because they are not one of the bigger college football programs. The MWC expansion could benefit the conference as they could simply replace the Pac-12 as a Power Five conference.

The Mountain West Conference would be slated for 14 teams if they add Oregon State and Washington State. What is the difference between the Pac-12 merging with the Mountain West Conference and getting poached for 50 percent of their current conference?

Mountain West Commissioner Gloria Nevarez and the conference issued a statement about the future. This could be a chance for them to get to the next level, meaning they could be aggressive in expansion. Also, having teams located on the West Coast would do wonders for them as the travelling distance will become easier for student-athletes than going across the country.

The Mountain West unfortunately does not have a huge media rights deal or the resources to entice Power Five teams to join the conference. If they were to merge with the Pac-12, which has the experience and wealth of knowledge of being at that level, it would mean a huge leap for them. Having the structure in place as an elite conference could highlight the conference's ability to be viewed as legitimate. with the likes of the Southeastern and Big Ten Conferences.