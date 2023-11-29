Deion Sanders is not like other coaches, and he has picked up rivalries with several media personalities in the sport. One of the most prominent has been Danny Kanell, a Fox Sports Radio analyst.

The pair had a very public spat as former FSU alumni and the undertones have been rumbling ever since. The Fox Sports analyst recently zeroed in on Deion Sanders' family to air his grievances.

After the Buffs finished the season in woeful fashion, losing 7 of their last 8 games and missing bowl eligibility, Kanell pulled up the receipts on X and went after Deion Sanders Jr., Coach Prime's eldest son.

He quoted a tweet from Prime's son, who had insulted him earlier in the season when he attempted to throw shade at the Buffs for storming the field after beating the inferior Colorado State Rams.

Kanell recently tweeted:

"Hey junior @DeionSandersJr congrats on 4 wins in year one. Some advice for year 2: Stop writing checks your lil bros can’t cash. Cleanup your language -I’m sure your daddy doesn’t approve. When you lose say little. When you win say less. #DKreceipts."

CFB fans called Kanell out on his weird behavior of going after a coach's family, with one user tweeting:

"Thanks I had some good tweets but I’d say I’m most proud I didn’t tweet weird sh*t at the players like an adult."

Deion Sanders hits back at Danny Kanell

Earlier in the season, Deion Sanders pushed back against assertions made by Danny Kanell that he disrespected the Florida State Seminoles who gave him the platform to become a renowned player.

Deion Sanders took to X to hit back at Danny Kanell and firmly put him in his place.

"My man ain't Nobody let me be me! I was Him and still is," Sanders replied. "Your jersey only get retired if you're a Dogg and 1 of the greatest ever and I was. Ain't nobody give me nothing, I took it and earned it. Stay out of Grown folks business u have no idea what is what. The Truth hurts my man. I got time!" Coach Prime tweeted.

Suitably chastened, Kanell opted for the diplomatic route in his reply to Sanders on X.

"Prime you weren’t just a Dogg you might have been the greatest Seminole ever. Am I allowed to call you that?" Kanell wrote. "It’s all good tho. The fact you got your degree is a great example to young athletes everywhere. Wish you the best at CU because I like to see Noles succeed," Kanell tweeted.

It seems as if Danny Kanell did not let sleeping dogs lie, has taken joy in the misfortunes of the Colorado Buffaloes since those early heady days and put in a jab at them at every opportunity he has gotten.