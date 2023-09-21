Charlotte vs. Florida Prediction & Betting Tips - September 23 | College Football Week 4

The Charlotte 49ers head to the swamp to play the Florida Gators on Saturday, Sept. 23 at 7:00 p.m. ET in college football Week 4 action.

Charlotte is 1-2 on the year and in Week 1, they picked up a 24-3 home win over South Carolina State. The 49ers then followed that up with a 38-20 loss to Maryland on the road and a 41-25 loss to Georgia State at home.

Florida, meanwhile, enters this game with a ton of confidence after the Gators beat Tennessee 29-16. With the win, Florida is now ranked 25th and improved to 2-1 on the year. In Week 1, the Gators lost 24-11 on the road to Utah, and in Week 2, beat McNeese State 49-7.

However, in the first half of this game, Florida will be without offensive lineman Damieon George Jr., offensive lineman Micah Mazzccua, and tight end Dante Zanders for their involvement in the altercation at the end of the Volunteers game, which head coach Billy Napier was disappointed with.

“It's not just Micah. We got staff members that probably need to be disciplined as well," said Napier. "I think ultimately that's a teachable moment. It's an opportunity for us to talk about composure and poise, ego, temper.”

Charlotte vs. Florida head-to-head record and numbers

Charlotte and Florida have never played each other, as this will be the first time the schools face off on the football field.

Charlotte vs. Florida prediction

The Florida Gators are massive -28-point favorites at home against Charlotte. The Gators' offense looked phenomenal against Tennessee as Graham Mertz was able to limit the turnovers.

If Mertz and Florida's offense can not turn the ball over, the Gators should be able to dominate Charlotte.

The 49ers defense has struggled, while their offense isn't much better. Florida's defense has been the best part of their team and should be able to handle Charlotte's offense.

Prediction: Florida 38, Charlotte 7

Florida vs. Charlotte Betting Tips

Tip 1: Florida -28 -110

Tip 2: Under 49.5 -110

