Although their star RB Jonathon Brooks was ruled out for the season, the Texas Longhorns came in as 15-point favorites in Saturday's Big 12 championship game. With a possible College Football Playoff spot on the line, and several critics not convinced of their abilities, the Longhorns had a lot to prove.

And they did just that. Head coach Steve Sarkisian improved to a 2-3 record in games on neutral venues, as Texas stomped the Oklahoma State Cowboys with a score of 49-21.

To make things even sweeter for the Longhorns, QB Quinn Ewers received an MVP title belt from none other than WWE legend, "The Undertaker". Ewers threw for 452 yards, and four touchdowns while running backs Keilan Robinson and CJ Baxter combined for three rushing touchdowns of their own.

However, one of the most wholesome moments of the game happened on the last snap of the game, when Arch Manning took a knee and handed off the ball to Jonathon Brooks. The gesture was the cherry on the top for Longhorns' fans who were left in awe.

Let's check out some reactions to the moment.

The Athletic writer Ari Wasserman was left wondering what the team would look like with a healthy Jonathon Brooks.

Even rival fans put their hate aside for the moment.

And some fans applauded head coach Steve Sarkisian.

What happened to Texas RB Jonathon Brooks?

Earlier in the season, Brooks tore his ACL in a 29-26 win against TCU. The injury eclipsed his entire season. Up to that point, the 20-year-old had more than 100 rushing yards, two touchdowns in the game, and had crossed 1,000 yards on the season.

Brooks' season got cut short, but the running back still finished with 1,139 yards and 10 touchdowns, in a dominant run that included six games with triple-digit rushing yards.

Since the TCU game, Texas went on to win their remaining games, clinching the first seed and keeping their hopes for the CFP alive. Now, with their first Big 12 championship win after 14 years, they will be looking to end the season on a high note.