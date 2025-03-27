Coach Prime's Colorado sees two breakout freshman stars emerge from spring practice

Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes were among the top stories of the 2024 college football season. The Buffaloes went from 4-8 to 9-4 and played marvelous offensive football, with Shedeur Sanders passing the ball to Travis Hunter and others.

Ad

However, with a host of important players set to enter the NFL draft (such as Sanders and Hunter), the Buffaloes have starting jobs ready for the taking. According to recruiting advisor Cliff Hill, at least two freshmen prospects will play in 2025.

Those prospects are IMG products London Merritt and Alexander McPherson. They're defensive linemen, and it seems that they've made the transition from college to pro rather seamlessly.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

"London and Alexander have already been putting in the extra work that comes with being great," Hill said. "They want to prove how good they are. … That’s their standard.”

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The glowing endorsements will go a long way, considering that Deion Sanders listens to his coaches before making a roster. It remains to be seen whether London Merritt and Alexander McPherson become crucial members of the team's defense from Day 1.

Expand Tweet

Ad

What will London Merritt and Alexander McPherson add to Colorado?

London Merritt and Alexander McPherson were two of the crown defensive jewels at IMG Academy in Florida. The Colorado Buffaloes appreciated their talents and brought them in ahead of the 2025 college football team.

London Merritt is a 6-foot-3, 255-pound defensive end. He was a consensus four-star recruit before he signed with the Colorado Buffaloes. The Atlanta product is a tackle-getting machine and should thrive in the Big 12.

Ad

Alexander McPherson is a 6-4, 250-pound defensive tackle. He was a consensus three-star prospect coming out of high school. His biggest strength is his uncanny ability to get to an opposing quarterback. This skill set should serve him well in fast-paced collegiate football.

Merritt and McPherson will add youth and grit to the Colorado Buffaloes' defense. The duo are products of one of the most respected sporting programs in high school football. Plus, according to Cliff Hill, the duo is adapting well to college football practice and looks set to play a significant role in the upcoming season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place