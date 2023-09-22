Coach Prime’s daughter Deiondra Sanders all set to host a watch party for Colorado at Oregon: "ATLANTA!!!"

Deion Sanders’ first daughter, Deiondra Sanders, will be hosting a watch party for the Week 4 game between No.19 Colorado and No.10 Oregon. The Buffaloes will hope to continue the impressive start to the season when they travel to Eugene to play the red-hot Ducks.

The watch party is set to take place at the Suite Lounge in Atlanta, Georgia. The rooftop venue has been voted Atlanta's No. 1 rooftop day party spot for three years in a row according to Eventbrite. The party is also promoted by Atlanta's top event promoter, Gully Mack.

Notably, the Deiondra Sanders’ watch party is open to everyone that is ready to enjoy the game and support the Colorado Buffaloes in the bid for their fourth win of the season. The five-hour watch party in Atlanta is scheduled to commence at 3 PM and end at 9 PM Eastern Time.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Deondra announced the party on her Instagram page, with the caption:

"Atlanta!!!! Who coming to watch our Buffs with me Saturday? @suiteloungeatl yall know I’m bout to be turnt for the fam and yall better not walk in with no green on!!"

Will this aid Deiondra’s standing in Deion Sanders’ ranking?

Deiondra Sanders was known to be the long-term leader in the Deion Sanders official ranking of his kids. However, she was overtaken by his brother Deion Sanders Jr. on his last birthday. Without a doubt, Deiondra is well ready to take back the top spot in the ranking.

While all Deion Sanders' kids have supported him one way or the other since he took the head coaching job in Boulder, the latest move from Deiondra is a whole new version. She is bringing a lot of people together to support his father's team while they are miles away from Eugene.

This could definitely aid her standing whenever Coach Prime releases the new official ranking of his kids. Notably, the Colorado coach mentioned last week after the Rocky Mountain Showdown that Shedeur and Shilo are steadily rising in the ranking due to their performance for the Buffaloes.

Expand Tweet

Can Colorado overcome the stern test from Oregon?

Colorado has been more than impressive under the guidance of Deion Sanders this season. The Buffaloes have won their first three games so far this season and face a stern test when they square up against Oregon in their first conference game of the season.

Having staged an upset against TCU in the season opener and going on to beat long-term rivals, Nebraska and Colorado State, the Buffaloes definitely can go on to bring another brilliant performance against Oregon. It's worth noting that the Ducks have also won all their three games so far this season.