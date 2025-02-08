Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders drops creative post to promote her, Shilo's & Shedeur’s side hustles

Coach Prime's ex-wife, Pilar Sanders celebrated her son Shedeur Sanders's birthday by wishing him on Instagram. The Colorado Buffaloes star quarterback turned 23 on Friday.

On Saturday, Pilar Sanders dropped a creative post on her IG stories promoting her, Shedeurs Sanders's, and Shilo Sanders's side hustles. The post promoted her Get Fit 4Life fitness program and also promoted Shedeur Sanders's debut hip-hop single, Perfect Timing and Shilo Sanders's debut album, Hate 2 Love.

The mother of three is a huge supporter of her children's endeavors, and her social media feed is filled with posts and reposts from their games and burgeoning music careers.

Coach Prime’s ex-wife Pilar Sanders drops creative post to promote her, Shilo & Shedeur’s side hustles (Image via Instagram/@pilarsanders)

What's next for Pilar Sanders's sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders?

While Pilar Sanders's sons, Shilo and Shedeur Sanders, are doing a decent job in the world of music, their primary focus is on becoming elite footballers. The duo is fresh off a successful 2024 college football season with the Colorado Buffaloes, and next up they await their shot at getting drafted in the big league.

Shilo Sanders is the older of the two brothers, and he plays the safety position. He had a decent but unspectacular college football career, beginning at South Carolina and then joining his dad at Jackson State and moving to the Colorado Buffaloes along with his father. He's considered, at best, a Day 3 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft.

However, Shilo Sanders's stock might have increased after being named an honorable mention standout at the Shrine Bowl. NFL.com draft analyst Chad Reuter applauded Shilo's man coverage abilities and athletic prowess. Shilo will have a couple of opportunities to improve his draft stock, such as at the Colorado Buffaloes Pro Day as well as the 2025 NFL Scouting Combine.

Shedeur Sanders is the younger brother and the better prospect heading into the 2025 NFL draft. Many consider the younger Sanders to be the most pro-ready quarterback in the draft and he is a consensus top-3 pick.

Shedeur Sanders played well during his four-year college football career and won the Unitas Golden Arm Award in his final season with the Buffaloes. The QB will be drafted early in the upcoming draft and the only question is whether he'll be the first overall pick in 2025.

