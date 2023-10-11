College Fantasy DraftKings lineup: Today's DFS picks ft. Diego Pavia & more (Oct. 11)

Week 7 of the college football DraftKings DFS slate has some interesting games as games begin to take place throughout the week. On Wednesday, there are going to be a few games to choose from, and we are going to dive into a lineup that should win money.

CFB DraftKings DFS picks for Oct. 11

There are only two games to choose from for the Wednesday slate as the UTEP Miners face the Florida International Panthers and the Sam Houston State Bearkats play the New Mexico State Aggies.

DFS picks: Quarterback

Diego Pavia, New Mexico State ($8,300)

Diego Pavia is one of the few quarterbacks who are leading their programs in both passing and rushing yards this season. Going up against Sam Houston, this should be a game where he puts up a lot of fantasy points. The Bearkats have five sacks and two interceptions on the season, so Pavia will not face too much pressure. Go with Pavia to have a massive game against a winless program.

DFS picks: Running backs

Star Thomas, New Mexico State ($6,500)

Star Thomas should be able to get the lineup a good amount of points and is averaging 4.3 rushing yards per carry in his last three games. Thomas also has been doing well in terms of being a pass-catching back and can continue to add points in multiple facets. Sam Houston is not going to stop the running game, so let's go heavy as the game plan can see a lot of running plays later in the game.

Shomari Lawrence, Florida International ($6,200)

Sophomore running back Shomari Lawrence is expected to have a big game against the UTEP Miners. Last week, he only had three carries, but a touchdown really helped his value. Expect him to be more involved in the offense this week after seeing his carries drop each of the last four weeks.

Monte Watkins, New Mexico State ($5,300)

I am a big fan of doubling up on the New Mexico State running backs in this game. Sam Houston is allowing 185.8 rushing yards per game, and New Mexico State is averaging 6.1 rushing yards per attempt as a team. Watkins is doing well in limited touches as he is averaging more than 13 rushing yards per attempt and finds the end zone. The price point will benefit us here as well to get value with Monte Watkins in our lineup.

DFS picks: Wide receivers

Jonathan Brady, New Mexico State ($5,700)

Jonathan Brady is a good option as he is already approaching his numbers from last season, so he continues to improve. Brady has shown the ability to have big games, and going up against the winless Sam Houston program, he should be able to do just that. With the Bearkats having a better offense lately, the Aggies are not going to have the fear of running the ball only throughout the fourth quarter.

Kris Mitchell, Florida International ($7,400)

The UTEP Miners are allowing 193.5 passing yards per game and their defense is struggling, so look for the passing game to be active here for FIU. Kris Mitchell has shown the ability to dominate as he is averaging 109.6 receiving yards in his last five games. Mitchell is going to get the majority of the targets in this game and should get down the field and add a lot of points to your lineup.

Noah Smith, Sam Houston ($5,900)

Sam Houston's offense is going to be in pass situations and getting their top wide receiver in junior Noah Smith seems beneficial. He has 23 receptions in his previous two games and should get going in this game. New Mexico State is going to put pressure on the opposing offense, and look for Smith to get a couple of running plays and do well with 8.4 yards per catch this season.

Jalen Bracey, Florida International ($4,700)

Senior wide receiver Jalen Bracey has been doing well and could have a good game against the UTEP Miners. With the defense focused more on Mitchell, this could be a good chance for Bracey to step up. He had two games with five receptions, so he should be able to get some more of the target share and produce.