College Football Bowl Projections for 2023-24: Georgia looking for a three-peat

The 2023 college football season is entering Week 7, and some teams are already bowl-eligible by getting six wins, while others can secure their spot this week.

Although some schools are still focused on being in the College Football Playoffs, being part of a bowl game and winning one is always special.

After six weeks of the season, here are the current bowl projections for the College Football Playoff and the New Year's Six Bowl Games.

College Football Bowl Projections

Rose Bowl, Jan. 1 (CFB semifinal)

Michigan vs. Washington

Michigan is currently favored to win the Big 10, but this could all change depending on how the Wolverines do against Penn State and Ohio State. Washington, meanwhile, still needs to play USC and Oregon. If the Huskies win out, they will be in the playoffs.

Sugar Bowl, Jan. 1 (CFB semifinal)

Georgia vs. Florida State

As of right now, the projections for the College Football Playoff are Georgia being the No. 1 seed and picking the Sugar Bowl to play Florida State. The Bulldogs are still the favorite to win the national title as Georgia looks for a three-peat.

Fiesta Bowl, Jan. 1

Oregon vs. Wyoming

Oregon would be a massive favorite in this spot against Wyoming.

Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl, Dec. 30

Ohio State vs. Texas

Ohio State taking on the Texas Longhorns at the Peach Bowl would arguably be the most anticipated bowl game of the season, not featuring the playoff games. It would be a matchup between two historic programs that don't play each other often.

Capital One Orange Bowl, Dec. 30

Louisville vs. Penn State

On paper, Louisville vs. Penn State would be a very competitive game, but as of right now, both have aspirations of being in the bowl.

Goodyear Cotton Bowl, Dec. 29

Oklahoma vs. Alabama

Alabama will return to the Cotton Bowl and get a big game against Oklahoma but will miss the College Football Playoffs for the second straight year.