The college football season is winding down as we get to Week 10 and the New Year's Six bowl game projections are beginning to shape up. With teams dealing with injuries and poor play, the way the postseason is looking is getting clearer.

Let's take a look at the New Year's Six bowl games and which teams are projected to appear in them.

New Year's Six predictions

Cotton Bowl Classic: Florida State Seminoles vs. Texas Longhorns

The Florida State Seminoles are currently fourth in the AP Poll but are going to fall out of the race once they lose a game. The Texas Longhorns are without quarterback Quinn Ewers so it will be difficult to showcase enough dominance to make the CFP.

A New Year's Six bowl game between a healthy Quinn Ewers and Jordan Travis would be a great game of explosive offensive program.

Peach Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oregon Ducks

The Alabama Crimson Tide failed to make the CFP for a second consecutive season but just barely.

The Oregon Ducks are not going to make it either and will be one of the first teams out but they are still an outstanding program. Jalen Milroe vs. Bo Nix will be an interesting matchup to dive into for an elite bowl game.

Orange Bowl: Oklahoma Sooners vs. Ole Miss Rebels

Oklahoma is not going to be able to make the College Football Playoff and facing off against an SEC team will be interesting as they square off with Ole Miss. This is a glimpse into the future as the Sooners head to the SEC beginning in 2024.

Fiesta Bowl: Penn State Nittany Lions vs. Louisville Cardinals

The Louisville Cardinals are the lowest-ranked team to be projected for a New Year's Six bowl game, as they are currently 15th in college football.

Penn State has been dominating and in a loaded Big Ten Conference, they are not going to win the conference title but still play in this bowl game.

Rose Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinals): Georgia Bulldogs vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

The top-ranked Georgia Bulldogs have been dominant throughout the season and never been off the top spot.

The Ohio State Buckeyes have shown their ability to dominate and deserve a CFP appearance this season. Expect this matchup to be a defensive showcase.

Sugar Bowl (College Football Playoff Semifinals): Michigan Wolverines vs. Washington Huskies

The Washington Huskies have the Heisman Trophy favorite in quarterback Michael Penix Jr. as well as the probable Pac-12 Conference Champion that can be undefeated.

We don't need to glow poetics about the Michigan Wolverines, as they have been a top-two program in the sport the entire season. Two Big Ten Conference teams in the CFP? It's likely, as both have dominated.