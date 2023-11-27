College football projections for 2023 New Year's Six bowl games and CFP semifinals entering Week 14

The New Year's Six bowl games have some intriguing matches on the college football slate. After the regular season concludes, the conference championship games will remain. With that in mind, let's take a look at which teams will make these bowl games.

New Year's Six predictions

Cotton Bowl Classic: Texas Longhorns vs. Tulane Green Wave

Even if they win the Big 12 Championship, the Texas Longhorns are not in a position to make the College Football Playoff with their losses. The Tulane Green Wave are the only Group of Five team on this list because they have been dominant this year and deserve to be highlighted on a huge stage.

Peach Bowl: Ole Miss Rebels vs. Penn State Nittany Lions

The Ole Miss Rebels and the Missouri Tigers both have a right to be here, but Ole Miss gets the slight edge. The Rebels have an excellent offense, headed by quarterback Jaxson Dart, and that should lead the way here. Despite losses to Top 10 teams this season, the Nittany Lions are box office and have proven to play well enough to deserve to be in a New Year's Six bowl game.

Orange Bowl: Oregon Ducks vs. Ohio State Buckeyes

While I see the Oregon Ducks losing the Pac-12 Championship Game, they have proven to be a top program in the nation and should be in a New Year's Six bowl game. The Ohio State Buckeyes fell out of the College Football Playoff after losing "The Game" and won't be in the Big Ten Championship Game to try to bounce back. This incredible defense facing Bo Nix will be a must-see television as well.

Fiesta Bowl: Alabama Crimson Tide vs. Oklahoma Sooners

The Crimson Tide seem to be unable to climb past the eighth spot in the AP Poll but have proven to win games. Despite likely losing in the SEC Championship Game against Georgia, they should have the name value to be a New Year's Six bowl team. The Sooners are outside the Big 12 Championship Game but still deserve to be in a great bowl game. Alabama vs. Oklahoma is a marquee matchup as well.

Rose Bowl (CFP semifinal game): Michigan Wolverines vs. Florida State Seminoles

The Michigan Wolverines knocking off the Ohio State Buckeyes places them firmly in the College Football Playoff as they should defeat the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Big Ten Conference Championship Game. Florida State is in a weird spot as they can win the ACC Championship without their starting quarterback being healthy and deserve to still be a College Football Playoff team.

Sugar Bowl (CFP semifinal game): Georgia Bulldogs vs. Washington Huskies

The Georgia Bulldogs are on a massive winning streak at 29 games to break the SEC record, so being anything but first is laughable right now. Washington keeps finding ways to win, and if they can knock off the Oregon Ducks in the Pac-12 Conference Championship Game, they will be in the College Football Playoff. This would be an enticing matchup between two cross-country giants.