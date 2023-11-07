Colorado football locker room theft incident has new breakthrough as stolen items get returned ahead of Week 11 clash: Reports

Last weekend, the Colorado football team made headlines for reasons unrelated to football. During the Buffs' game versus UCLA at the Rose Bowl Stadium, things from the away dressing room were stolen. Some of the items stolen included expensive jewelry and cash.

According to KNX News, the Pasadena Police Department reported that an unspecified number of juveniles stole the items. Moreover, stolen items have been returned to University of Colorado football players, according to the police.

As reported by CBS News, search warrants have been executed, and the investigation is still ongoing. The Pasadena P.D. released a statement:

“The Pasadena Police Department would like to thank those who reported leads to our tip line,” the Pasadena P.D. statement read. “The information and support are invaluable and play a crucial role in helping us ensure safety and security in our community. Our detectives worked diligently to follow up on all leads which resulted in the quick execution of search warrants.”

How did Deion Sanders react to the Colorado football theft?

As usual, the CFB arena waited with bated breath for Deion Sander's response to the Colorado football theft, and he did not disappoint in his news conference before his team faced Oregon State.

"Our kids got robbed during the game last week. I think that's a travesty," Sanders said. "I would expect the NCAA to do something about that. This is the Rose Bowl. They said the granddaddy of 'em all, right? I'm sure granddaddy had some money. Grandpa should have some money to give these kids."

Coach Prime even had a ready-made solution for the authorities.

"I'm going to have a list made out from these young men, and I know they're going to be truthful about what they lost, so we can try and get it back for them," Sanders said. "They may not be able to get the items back, but they should be able to reimburse them. That was unbelievable."

"It don't make no sense when you're out there ballin' and playing your heart out and you get robbed at the same [time]. I hope we can do something about that, NCAA. You do something about everything else. Do something about that," he added.

Hopefully, for Buffs fans, the return of the Colorado football team's belongings will perhaps refocus their team and get them back to winning ways as they strive to be bowl-eligible.