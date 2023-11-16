Cooper DeJean NFL Draft projection: Where could Iowa CB land in 2024? Draft stock explored

Iowa Hawkeyes star Cooper DeJean suffered an unfortunate lower leg injury in Wednesday's practice session. The defensive back will miss the remainder of the 2023 college football season.

DeJean had a stellar season with the Hawkeyes and recorded 41 tackles, two interceptions and five pass breakups across ten games. He helped them to reach the top of the B10 West with an 8-2 record but will not feature in their two remaining regular season games.

As things stand, DeJean is eligible for the 2024 NFL draft. The junior will complete three years with Iowa at the end of this season. Fans are curious when he could get picked at the draft.

In which round could Cooper DeJean be drafted in 2024?

According to many fans and analysts, Cooper DeJean could get picked early in the first round of the 2024 NFL draft. The defensive back has exceeded expectations in the past few seasons with the Iowa Hawkeyes and seems to have merited a top-15 pick at next year's draft.

DeJean is one of the best defensive backs in college football at present. He has the violent hands to discard receivers and tight ends. The 20-year-old also has commendable body control and doesn't shy away from a tackle.

Reports claim that there are already a few NFL teams that have been keeping an eye on DeJean. However, will his leg injury lower his draft stock?

Which teams could be interested in drafting Cooper DeJean?

As per reports, the Buffalo Bills are among the many teams impressed with DeJean this season. Buffalos has an excellent offense, with quarterback Josh Allen leading the way.

However, the Bills have been susceptible in defense for the past few seasons, which has cost them in big games. They need a strong presence in their backline, and DeJean could answer their problems.

The Pittsburgh Steelers and Indianapolis Colts are also among the teams that reportedly have a vested interest in DeJean.