At the height of the Colorado Buffs' early season success, Deion Sanders Jr. pissed off many. One of them was Danny Kanell, the Fox Sports Radio host.

Danny Kanell has had a long-running beef with Coach Prime due to a spat on X (formerly called Twitter). where he called out the coach and got a stinging response.

Recently, he clapped back at Deion Sanders Jr. on X reviving a reply he received to a tweet from earlier in the season. Sanders Jr. had tweeted:

"You are a pure hoe," Deion Sanders Jr. tweeted.

Danny Kanell brought up the receipts, tweeting:

"Hey junior @DeionSandersJr congrats on 4 wins in year one. Some advice for year 2: Stop writing checks your lil bros can’t cash. Cleanup your language -I’m sure your daddy doesn’t approve. When you lose say little. When you win say less. #DKreceipts."

The background of Deion Sanders Jr. insulting Danny Kanell

Going into the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the Buffs were 24-point favorites after dispatching both the TCU Horned Frogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers to start the season with a bang.

However, the game did not unfold as expected. The build-up was acrimonious at best, with Rams coach Jay Norvell attempting to get into Deion Sander's head with his comments and there being a lot of back and forth.

The Buffs were pushed to their limits after losing two-way star, Travis Hunter, to a late hit by Rams defensive back, Henry Blackburn and the game went into double overtime, where the Buffs narrowly won 43-35.

Buffs fans and players invaded the pitch after the win; Danny Kanell took to X to suggest that the pitch invasion was not warranted. Deion Sanders Jr. jumped to his brother's team's defense and insulted the analyst on X, calling him a 'h*e.'

Although there's a background of Danny Kanell beefing with the elder Sanders, he took the opportunity on X to hit out at Coach Prime's eldest son to remind him of his early-season arrogance.

The Colorado Buffaloes ended the season 4-8, and all the early-season optimism evaporated after a blowout loss against the Oregon Ducks at the Autzen Stadium followed by a couple of close losses.

The Buffs' season turned when they lost a 29-0 halftime lead to the Stanford Cardinal. They did not win a game again despite needing just three more wins to become bowl-eligible after beating the Rams.

The celebrity trickle into Boulder thinned, and Deion Sanders Jr. got his comeuppance as well.