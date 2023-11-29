NCAAF
Danny Kanell responds to Deion Sanders Jr. calling him a 'hoe': "Stop writing checks your lil bros can’t cash"

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Nov 29, 2023 20:58 IST
Analyst Danny Kanell and Deion Sanders Jr.

At the height of the Colorado Buffs' early season success, Deion Sanders Jr. pissed off many. One of them was Danny Kanell, the Fox Sports Radio host.

Danny Kanell has had a long-running beef with Coach Prime due to a spat on X (formerly called Twitter). where he called out the coach and got a stinging response.

Recently, he clapped back at Deion Sanders Jr. on X reviving a reply he received to a tweet from earlier in the season. Sanders Jr. had tweeted:

"You are a pure hoe," Deion Sanders Jr. tweeted.

Danny Kanell brought up the receipts, tweeting:

"Hey junior @DeionSandersJr congrats on 4 wins in year one. Some advice for year 2: Stop writing checks your lil bros can’t cash. Cleanup your language -I’m sure your daddy doesn’t approve. When you lose say little. When you win say less. #DKreceipts."

The background of Deion Sanders Jr. insulting Danny Kanell

Going into the Rocky Mountain Showdown, the Buffs were 24-point favorites after dispatching both the TCU Horned Frogs and the Nebraska Cornhuskers to start the season with a bang.

However, the game did not unfold as expected. The build-up was acrimonious at best, with Rams coach Jay Norvell attempting to get into Deion Sander's head with his comments and there being a lot of back and forth.

The Buffs were pushed to their limits after losing two-way star, Travis Hunter, to a late hit by Rams defensive back, Henry Blackburn and the game went into double overtime, where the Buffs narrowly won 43-35.

Buffs fans and players invaded the pitch after the win; Danny Kanell took to X to suggest that the pitch invasion was not warranted. Deion Sanders Jr. jumped to his brother's team's defense and insulted the analyst on X, calling him a 'h*e.'

Although there's a background of Danny Kanell beefing with the elder Sanders, he took the opportunity on X to hit out at Coach Prime's eldest son to remind him of his early-season arrogance.

The Colorado Buffaloes ended the season 4-8, and all the early-season optimism evaporated after a blowout loss against the Oregon Ducks at the Autzen Stadium followed by a couple of close losses.

The Buffs' season turned when they lost a 29-0 halftime lead to the Stanford Cardinal. They did not win a game again despite needing just three more wins to become bowl-eligible after beating the Rams.

The celebrity trickle into Boulder thinned, and Deion Sanders Jr. got his comeuppance as well.

