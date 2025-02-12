Danny Stutsman NFL Draft Projection: Exploring the top 3 landing spots for Oklahoma LB

Danny Stutsman is projected to be a Day 2 pick in the 2025 NFL Draft as he will likely hear his name called in the third round after a successful college career with the Oklahoma Sooners.

Stutsman played four years at Oklahoma and recorded 110 tackles and one sack this past season. Heading into the draft, Stutsman can be a Day 1 starter while also being an impact special teams player.

Danny Stutsman NFL Draft: Top 3 landing spots

#1. Tampa Bay Buccaneers

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a need at linebacker, but it's not a huge need so the Bucs can wait until the third or fourth round to select Danny Stutsman.

Tampa Bay has Lavonte David, K.J. Britt, and J.J. Russell as pending free agents at linebacker. Depending on if they bring back any of them, or what the Bucs do in free agency, adding depth to the position makes sense.

Stutsman is a great tackler and can be a Day 1 starter on defense.

#2. Los Angeles Rams

The Los Angeles Rams could put an emphasis on defense in the 2025 NFL Draft as they will likely select a linebacker or two.

The Rams have three linebackers, Christian Rozeboom, Troy Reeder and Jake Hummel as pending free agents. Rozeboom and Reeder were starters, while Hummel was a backup.

If the Rams don't re-sign them, linebacker becomes a major need. But, if Los Angeles can sign a couple, adding depth still makes sense as Stutsman can be a backup and play special teams in 2025.

#3. Kansas City Chiefs

The Kansas City Chiefs defense got exposed in the Super Bowl as the Philadelphia Eagles were able to have a ton of success.

Kansas City has starting linebackers Nick Bolton and Jack Cochrane as free agents, so replacing them will be key if the Chiefs don't re-sign them.

Stutsman is an athletic linebacker who is a great tackler which is of the utmost importance for the Chiefs defense, which makes him a logical fit.

