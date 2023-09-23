Deion Sanders' daughter Deiondra Sanders gets hyped up for the Colorado vs. Oregon clash: “Its game dayyy”

The Colorado Buffaloes face off against the Oregon Ducks today. The Ducks are currently ranked No. 10, and the Buffaloes No.19. Both teams are undefeated so far.

Recently, Deiondra Sanders, Deion Sanders' daughter, shared a picture of a poster hyping up the Buffaloes' clash with Oregon on her Instagram story with the caption:

"It's game Dayyyyyy."

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

EDeiondra Sanders' Instagram story

The Deion Sanders effect

According to Front Office Sports, Colorado University received $28 million in donations after the Buffaloes' unlikely win against the TCU Horned Frogs.

Since then, Coach Prime has gone from strength to strength, beating the Nebraska Cornhuskers before a thrilling comeback win against Rocky Mountain rivals, the Colorado State Rams.

Boulder was packed with celebrities for the Rocky Mountain showdown, including rappers Lil Wayne and Takeoff, joining actor Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson and L. A Clippers star Kawhi Leonard.

Speaking to Fox News Digital, former Florida Gators quarterback Tim Tebow highly praised Coach Prime.

"He really, really genuinely cares about people, and I think that’s contagious. I think you see it in his players. I think you see it in his coaches. I think you see it in the people when they’ve been around him," Tebow said.

"They see it, and then you want to be around people like that — people that care, people with passion, people with enthusiasm for life, for their sport. That’s something that’s always been contagious to me."

According to Front Office Sports, Colorado merchandise sales have rocketed 819% since Sanders arrived in Boulder.

Allison Hartel, the Colorado assistant director for marketing and outreach in charge of the university's bookstores, could not hide his shock at the Deion Sanders effect when speaking to the Wall Street Journal.

"The Prime gear merchandise was definitely a hot seller and a big draw, I’ve never seen anything like this. … I really do hope all the momentum continues."