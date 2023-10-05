Deion Sanders flaunts a record high of 10.3M viewers for Colorado game against Oregon in his latest Instagram post

Barely ever has a first-year college football coach commanded attention the way Deion Sanders is managing at the moment. Sure enough, the numbers reflect the intensity of the spotlight he hogs these days.

The Buffaloes' clash against Caleb William's USC Trojans drew 7.2 million viewers, which was the highest television audience for Week Five college football games. It was also the least-watched Buffs game this season!

10.3 million viewers watched Colorado get blown out by Oregon at the Autzen Stadium during the Week Four clash, and the conversations surrounding the game, including Dan Lanning's speech, are still humming in the ears of fans.

Deion Sanders celebrated the viewership numbers that Buffs games have been getting by posting a compilation of the 10 most-watched college football games on his Instagram story.

In an interview with ESPN, Deion Sander's assistant coach, Tim Brewster summed up the hubbub surrounding the charismatic Deion Sanders and Colorado games these days:

"It's become way bigger than college football," said Brewster. "Every game is an event."

Deion Sanders isn't slowing down anytime soon

The Colorado Buffaloes went 1-11 last season, and even if the current season were to end now, the team would have gotten three more wins than last year's maligned team.

Many would take the obvious improvement as a chance to slow down and play safe, but not Deion Sanders. Speaking before the clash against USC, Sanders gave an insight into the background that goes into preparing for games:

"People ask me all the time, 'How you doing, man?' and my answer is simple," Coach Prime said. "I'm doing great. I just ain't sleeping because in this job there's no time for sleep."

Speaking to ESPN, former Dallas Cowboys running back and Sanders' teammate in the NFL, Emmitt Smith, gave an insight into Coach Prime's mentality:

"What I will always remember about Deion at Jackson State is him out there cutting the grass on his own lawn mower that he brought from home," recalls Emmitt Smith. "That's him, man. I think it is easy to focus on Prime Time and the show and the soundbites, but you don't get to where he has been without working so hard. I know what people saw him do at an HBCU made people think, should I have gone there? I know I did. And I know Deion did. Now new kids will."

However, the record-breaking numbers are unlikely to be hit during Colorado's Week Six clash against Arizona State, since it's only being shown on the Pac-12 Network, which does not have extensive coverage in the country.