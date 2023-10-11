Deion Sanders Jr hits back at media for allegedly portraying Shedeur Sanders in a bad light against ASU: "It ain't gon work"

Shedeur Sanders faced accusations of unsportsmanlike behavior in Colorado's Week 6 game against Arizona State.

In a now-deleted snip shared by the Bleacher Report, Sanders was shown grabbing Shamari Simmons' mouthpiece and apparently throwing it into the crowd after scoring a touchdown. The video sparked a frenzy among fans and the media.

However, Deion Sanders Jr. expressed his disapproval of certain sections of the media handling of the situation in a recent Instagram. The Well Off Media CEO suggested that his brother was unfairly targeted and captioned the story with:

“@DeionSandersJr aye they definitely tried the bullshit #WeSeeWhatYallTrynaDoMedia It ain’t go work”

Source: Deion Sanders Jr.'s Instagram story

Further scuffle in the game after Shedeur Sanders' action

The Shedeur Sanders action wasn’t the only heated moment in the game. In the closing moments of the game on Saturday, Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo was observed leaving the sideline and re-entering the field to engage with Colorado's Jordan Domineck.

In the disputed play, Domineck seemed to pick up the football from the ground and begin to advance with it. While several other Arizona State players on the field responded, Skattebo arrived to deliver a blindsided hit that sent the linebacker to the ground.

Arizona State was attempting a last-second miracle touchdown in the game after Colorado scored a field goal that gave them the 27-24 lead. Domineck did not respond to the hit, but several of his teammates approached Skattebo before the Arizona State sideline became involved.

Deion Sanders responds to the controversial contest

Colorado head coach Deion Sanders effectively put an end to any remaining potential for drama between Colorado and Arizona State during his news conference on Tuesday.

“I don’t know if your analysis of that is correct,” Sanders said. “I can’t say the assistant coach told him to go back and do something crazy. I’m not gonna go that far. All I know is Coach (Kenny) Dillingham and I spoke as early as Sunday and we are good. We’re good. Moot point. We’re good.”

It's worth noting that both head coaches had been very complimentary of each other in the week leading up to the game. This is unlike many of Colorado's previous games, which made the drama in the game a surprise to many college football fans.