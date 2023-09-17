Deion Sanders reveals one lesson he learned from his 2-OT victory against Jay Norvell's Colorado State

Like all great men, Deion Sanders has a knack for always learning from his day-to-day experiences. As he led the Colorado Buffs to a Week 3 victory against rival Colorado State, he didn't fail to admit another lesson he's learned.

Sanders' Colorado was trailing Colorado State for much of the game. However, through grit and sheer brilliance, the Buffs turned the game around and snatched a victory in double overtime. When asked immediately after the game about a lesson he'd learned from the game, Deion Sanders answered,

“Patience.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Expand Tweet

For someone who's constantly been at the top throughout his career, this may sound simplistic. But it's the simple things that make the difference a lot of the time in competitive sports, especially football. Top athletes can tell you how costly it can be to lose focus for just a split second.

Deion Sanders knows this and continues to learn it. And in the end, it is that ability to continue learning and the humility it imposes that make sports figures like Sanders great.

Deion Sanders and Colorado continue incredible run

For the third time this season, Coach Prime has proven to be more than just words. There's a popular saying that once is a fluke, twice is a coincidence, and three establishes a pattern. Going by this, it's safe to say Sanders has established a winning pattern at Boulder.

Less than a year ago, when he took the top job at Colorado, winning his first three games was a tall order. But it was obvious Sanders wouldn't settle for less. With a solid recruitment strategy that took advantage of the transfer portal, he's managed to build a winning roster for Colorado.

But winning will never be easy. Right from the first game against TCU, the Buffs have had to fight their way to each victory. However, with an exceptional talent like Shedeur Sanders leading the offensive charge, it is never over until it is over for the Buffs.

Shedeur completed 38 of 47 pass attempts for 348 yards and four touchdowns against Colorado State.

With this performance, the third of its kind in as many games, he has legitimately entered the Heisman Trophy conversation this season. Doubters who questioned his choice as the starting quarterback for the Buffs by his father can begin to acknowledge what a player he is.