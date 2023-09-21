Deion Sanders has always had the 'Prime' tag attached to him due to his charismatic, unyielding, and brilliant persona. These qualities make for good sound bytes and serve him well as a player and as a coach.

Speaking to Taylor Rooks of Bleacher Report, Sanders revealed a promise that he made to his mother, Connie Sanders, when he was just seven years old.

"I told my mother, when I was seven, I was gonna make a lot of money. She was gonna never have to work. And I saw way back then, defensive backs, they one slotted to do that. So I had to create something that I know would and I created this character in my dormitory room in Florida State. And I just fed him and fed him and fed him and fed him and perfected him. And it is what it is."

The revelation that Prime is an alter ego cultivated to make good on a promise gives a good peek into why Deion Sanders is perhaps so successful. He read the lay of the land all those years ago and became a successful brand due to it.

Deion Sanders is establishing the Sanders in college football

After a rip-roaring start to life at the FBS level with Colorado, from the comforts of the FCS with Jackson State, for Deion Sanders and his sons, Shilo and Shedeur, speculation turns to what would come next.

Reports linked Sanders to an NFL coaching job while his sons were linked to the NFL Draft, leaving Boulder as fast as they came in.

Speaking to the media before the clash against Jay Norvell's Colorado State Rams, Coach Prime dispelled the rumors surrounding his future:

“I’m not going to the NFL,” Sanders said. “I like it here in Boulder.”

While attending the Denver Broncos game over the weekend, Coach Prime rubbished the claims that his sons, especially the sensational Shedeur Sanders, were leaving for the NFL:

"We kind of got into it once we came here," he said. "Shilo said, ‘Oh, wow, Shedeur, look. You’re going to be in the NFL next year'. I said, ‘No, he ain’t.’"

When Shedeur asked him to elaborate on what he was saying, Deion Sanders had a simple response.

"That y’all ain't going nowhere."

It seems as if the Sanders are there to stay in Colorado and that could be the start of something special.