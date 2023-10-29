Despite a 28-16 loss against Chip Kelly's UCLA, Deion Sanders claims "winning the game" in his latest IG post 

Deion Sanders’ Colorado suffered another loss when the team squared up against No. 23 UCLA on Saturday. The Bruins defeated the Buffaloes 28-16 at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena, California, marking another consecutive loss for Colorado after their brilliant start.

Hopes were high on Colorado following their season-opening win against last season's national championship finalist TCU. The Buffaloes went on to win the next two games against Nebraska and Colorado State. However, they managed only one win since losing to Oregon in Week 4.

Despite the loss to Chip Kelly's UCLA on Saturday, Deion Sanders showed confidence in his winning legacy and remains constructive about his ambition to win with the Buffaloes. In his latest Instagram post, Sanders thanked God for his continuous win in the game of life.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"Lord, thank you for being you. We came up short, but we're still winning the game of life." #CoachPrime

Challenging experience for Deion Sanders in his first FBS season

Despite the brilliant start to life in Boulder, Sanders' first season in the Football Bowl Subdivision with Colorado hasn't gone his way. The Buffaloes are currently on a 4-4 record as the college football season draws closer to the conclusion.

Sanders' time at Jackson State in the Football Championship Subdivision was a clean ride. The former Dallas Cowboys cornerback got the ground running immediately, building a dominant roster for the Tigers, and went on to win the last two Southwestern Athletic Conference titles.

Coach Prime's three-season tenure at Jackson State ended with a 27-6 record. While his influence has brought a good level of attention and increased revenue for Colorado this season as it did at Jackson State, the results haven't the Buffaloes way.

Expand Tweet

Will Colorado record a winning season in 2023?

One huge task ahead for Colorado this season is recording a winning season. The Buffaloes were on course for that after winning the first three games of the season. However, there are some doubts with the program currently on a 4-4 record.

Colorado has become unpredictable lately following a double-overtime loss to Stanford in Week 7. The Buffaloes had a massive 29-0 lead at halftime but eventually lost 46-43 to a struggling Cardinal team.

The valuable work put in by Deion Sanders is undeniable after the Buffaloes ended the 2022 season with a 1-11 record. However, it remains uncertain if they will reach a bowl game this season.