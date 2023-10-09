Did Sam Pittman work at Alabama? Arkansas HC's coaching career explored

Sam Pittman is one of the most respected coaches in college football. His hiring by Arkansas may have been many fans’ first time hearing his name, but he’s quite reputable in college football circles. His first three seasons in charge of the Razorbacks have shown why he’s so reputable and highly recommended.

While Arkansas is Pittman’s first FBS head coaching role, he has been around a lot, with his coaching career spanning almost four decades. He has worked in Georgia, Tennessee, Northern Illinois, and so on. Are you guessing somewhere else he’s worked? Like Alabama? Well, let’s find out as we explore his coaching career.

Did Sam Pittman work at Alabama?

Sam Pittman has not held any coaching role at Alabama in his entire 39 years of coaching. Pittman has spent most of his career as an offensive line coach in several college teams, a couple of them in the SEC. However, he has not at any time taken up a coaching role with the Alabama Crimson Tide. There could be a possibility of this happening sometime in the future, though.

Pittman started his coaching career in 1984 right after graduation, as a graduate assistant at his alma mater, Pittsburg State. He left Pittsburg State in 1985 to become the offensive coordinator at Beggs High School in Beggs, Oklahoma. This was followed by stints at Princeton Junior-Senior High School in Princeton, Missouri, and Trenton High School in Trenton, Missouri, as head coach.

Pittman worked next at Hutchinson Community College in Hutchinson, Kansas, first as the offensive line coach and then as the head coach. He was at Hutchinson from 1991 to 1993. Pittman’s journey through the FBS began in 1994 when he was hired by Northern Illinois as the offensive line coach.

Since then, Sam Pittman has coached at Cincinnati, Oklahoma, Western Michigan, Missouri, Kansas, North Carolina, Tennessee, and Georgia. Over the years, Pittman has acquired the reputation of being one of the nation’s top recruiters. As an undergraduate, he followed Pittsburg State’s defensive coordinator, Bruce Polen, on recruiting tours.

Polen commented on how Pittman had the natural skills required for being a good recruiter. He said:

“Sam had just great people skills. The first time you meet him, you think you’ve been his friend for a long time. That’s one of the reasons I believe he’s probably the No. 1 college recruiter in the country.”

Sam Pittman has transformed Arkansas from a perpetually losing SEC team to a winning team in just three years.