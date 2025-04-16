“Do not want to lose one of y’all”: Deion Sanders makes heartwarming plea to CU players following Kyren Lacy’s tragic death

Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders made a heartwarming plea to his players after Kyren Lacy's death.

Lacy was found dead on Sunday in an apparent suicide in his car while being pursued by authorities in Houston. The former LSU Tigers star receiver was accused of causing a crash that killed a 78-year-old man Dec. 17 and then fleeing the scene without rendering aid or calling authorities.

Following the news of Lacy's death, Sanders spoke to his Colorado Buffaloes' team and gave a heartwarming message.

"We lost a man this past weekend in college football. Devastating, devastating. Everybody is putting out these messages saying why didn't I help, why didn't I see that, they are saying why. Let's handle that before that happens. There's some guys in this room that are thinking the same thing the gentleman thought.

"They are not loved, they are not appreciated, they are not wanted. You have to start off by loving yourself, because I would hate to suffer that devastation from this past week from someone in this room... I do not want to lose one of y'all," Sanders said.

It was a heartfelt message from Deion Sanders and a nice message to not only his team but to everyone in the world.

As Sanders says, it was devastating for the college football world to lose Lacy to suicide. The star LSU Tigers receiver could have been selected in the 2025 NFL Draft.

LSU coach opens up on Kyren Lacy's death

Following the tragic death of Kyren Lacy, LSU Tigers head coach Brian Kelly gave an emotional message on losing the receiver.

Kelly coached Lacy for three seasons and was saddened by his death. He also says mental health continues to be an important part of in everyone's lives and urges people to talk.

“Unfortunately in my career, this is not the first time that this has happened,” Kelly said. “Mental health is one of the facets of player development that you’re working with in my field. And, unfortunately, it’s happened before, and I never take a situation like this as one that could never happen. You’re always on guard for it.

“Kyren was a bright star. He had an incredible personality. I’ll remember him as somebody that had a love for the game, a love for being a Tiger and was a guy that played with great emotion," Kelly added.

Lacy played two years at UL Monroe before playing three years at LSU. Last season, he recorded 58 receptions for 866 yards and 9 touchdowns last season.

