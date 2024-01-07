"Don’t get a big head": Jim Harbaugh’s message to Michigan players as they gear up for CFP National Championship Game against Washington

Jim Harbaugh and the Michigan Wolverines arrived in Houston, Texas, on Friday night, ahead of their clash with the Washington Huskies on Monday night. The NRG Stadium in Houston will host the 2024 College Football Playoff National Championship Game. ESPN's Molly McGrath greeted Harbaugh and Co. on the tarmac.

The ESPN sideline reporter managed to interview Harbaugh. When McGrath asked him what was his message for his team going into Monday's game, Harbaugh said,

"Just do thеm. Kееp doing thеm. You know, and it’s working. Want to gеt bеttеr at somеthing? Work a little bit harder at it. And whatever you do, don’t gеt a big hеad. Just do thеm. It's a special team"

McGrath then asked him what he had seen from his team during the past week, to which Harbaugh replied:

"Back to business very quickly. It's been just stress and getting rest. That's two major plane flights from the West Coast (California) back to Michigan and now you know, three days later we're down here in Houston."

"So just actively working on that, getting the rest, but also, we're deep into our preparations and had a practice this morning at Ann Arbor, and then came here and got to have an extra walk-through tonight and some meetings to get a couple of things cleaned up. But you know, looking forward to continuing those preparations."

Are Jim Harbaugh's Michigan Wolverines favorites for the CFP National Championship Game?

Michigan is coming in as the favorites for the clash on Monday night against Washington. Most betting sites consider it a 4.5 or 5-point favorite. However, some pointed out that if quarterback Michael Penix Jr. hits the stride, he could help the Huskies dominate the Wolverines.

Rose Bowl Game - Alabama v Michigan

Fans will witness a clash between Michigan's physical running style offense and Washington's high-flying pass offensive. We could also see the Wolverines' defensive line and the Huskies' offensive line, each the best in the nation in their respective department, clash.