"Don't do this s**t": When Nick Saban's frustration erupted after Alabama players made 'Horns down' gesture vs Texas in 2022

Nick Saban was not happy with some of his players who made the "Horns Down" following Alabama's dramatic win against Texas at the Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in 2022. The highly electrifying game ended 20-19 in Austin in favor of the Crimson Tide.

Alabama players made the gesture at the end of the game, and the coach was quick to show his discontent at the mockery signal aimed at the Longhorns. The players who were responsible for making the gesture heard a few choice words from their furious coach.

"Don't do that sh*t," Saban yelled at the Crimson Tide players.

What’s the “Horns Down” gesture?

The gesture is most notably used by opposing teams and fans to taunt the Texas Longhorns. The university’s mascot is a Longhorn steer, and fans often use the "Hook 'em Horns" hand signal against opponents, which is the reverse of the "Horns Down" gesture.

When creating the "Horns Down" gesture, the middle and ring fingers are folded down while the index and pinky fingers are extended forth. The taunting gesture has the appearance of two downward-pointing horns, hence its name.

Over the years, the gesture has symbolized rivalry and opposition, stirring a series of debates and controversies. Using the 'horns down' gesture during a football game against Texas can lead to a taunting penalty, as the university and its fan base consider it provocative.

Nick Saban wasn't aware of the rule earlier

Before the game against Texas in 2022, Nick Saban said that he was unaware of the rule that penalizes using the gesture during games, mentioning that he would discuss it with his team.

With Alabama players making the gesture at the end of the game, it was evident that Saban had discussed it with his players.

"I have not addressed it with the team, but I appreciate you letting me know that," Nick Saban said according to Nick Kelly of The Tuscaloosa News.

"We’ve got a lot of other things we really need to worry about, but I think that’s a good thing for me to go over with the team, so I appreciate that."

Despite the Alabama players making the gesture at a time when they might not get penalized for it, Saban didn't appreciate the sight of the 'horns down' gesture after the game either. There are suggestions that he would have addressed the situation in the locker room after the game.

