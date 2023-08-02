"Duck players could OnlyFans for more" CFB Insider's $19.7M proposal for Pac-12 teams draws crazy comparisons on Twitter 

The Pac-12 seems to be getting closer every day to making an announcement about its media rights deal. College football Insider Greg Swaim tweeted that he was told each program would reportedly get $19.7 million as a result of the new deal. That is a little less than what they were expecting.

Pac-12 commissioner George Kliavkoff spoke earlier this year and said they were going to beat the Big 12's media rights number of $31.7 million per team.

People took to Twitter/X to respond to Swaim's tweet, and the responses ranged from sadness to laughing at the result:

SWAIM SHOW @GSwaim Told each #Pac12 team gets $19.7M per team and virtually every game will be streaming. Is that good enough for your team?

TWoodsy @TGWoodsy @GSwaim The duck players could OnlyFans for more

Jake @JakeKeas @GSwaim I think that most of the Pac-9 could sell feet pics for more than that!

Mgtnquasar 🇺🇸 🇦🇺 @mgtnquasar @GSwaim If it was just for me as a person? Absolutely. For them? it's a joke

TB @TBGoPokes @GSwaim Has to be why Utah and ASU are now trying to hit their wagon to Arizona. Arizona has a big 12 invite and Utah and ASU don’t want to get left behind by Oregon and Washington.

Hugh Janis @lepete15 @GSwaim Even at a half share its still more than the mwc or aac but idk if it’s enough to draw 4-6 teams like they’d need to

Brad Johnson @beausox6 @GSwaim Slightly short

Actually shorter than Danny Devito

brian @wochnick @GSwaim the Pac whatever really misplayed the situation. nobody likes arrogance but nobody likes greed either

James Thomas @ThomasTheGr81 @GSwaim If that number is correct, the PAC-12 is DONE. We will see what happens tomorrow

This could very well be the end of the Pac-12 as the final tweet suggests. The UCLA Bruins and USC Trojans have already decided to join the Big Ten in 2024, as the Colorado Buffaloes look set to rejoin the Big 12 before this media deal comes in. It will be interesting to see if other programs are going to also question their future.

What does this Pac-12 media rights deal suggest?

The Pac-12 is far and away the least valuable of the Power Five conferences in terms of a media rights deal. With 11 months before the current deal expires, they do not have a new deal in place yet.

The current deal is rumored to be with Apple TV and the games are going to be behind the Apple TV service, similar to their Major League Soccer deal. This suggests people are going to need to sign up through Apple TV in order to watch the conference games and it will not appear on linear television.

That would mean that fans would not be able to find the game by channel surfing and instead would have to pay in order to watch behind a paywall. This obviously stunts the growth and expansion of the league as a whole, as fewer eyeballs will be glued to the conference.

However, this also could be getting ahead of things as well with streaming continuing to grow. Sports are DVR-proof so they get a lot of attention and advertisers on board but having the 4K cameras that Apple uses for their exclusive Major League Baseball games would undoubtedly be fun too.

It will be interesting to see where the conference goes from here.