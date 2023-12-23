Duke Football Injury Report ahead of Birmingham Bowl: Updates on Riley Leonard, Eli Pancol and more

The Duke Blue Devils are getting ready to face off against the Troy Trojans in the Birmingham Bowl. However, they are not going to have their full complement of players available, as the Duke football injury report shows a few significant players dealing with injuries ahead of the game.

What is the most recent status for the few injuries that the Duke Blue Devils are entering this game with? Here's a look at the injury report and discuss if they will be able to play or be forced to miss the game.

Duke Football Injury Report ahead of Birmingham Bowl

#1. Riley Leonard, Quarterback

Starting quarterback Riley Leonard has been dealing with a toe injury that has sidelined him since Oct. 28 against the Louisville Cardinals. However, he is not going to be playing in this game no matter what the toe injury looks like as he has officially entered the NCAA Transfer Portal and is transferring to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish.

Statistically, this was a bit of a disappointing year for Leonard as he struggled to stay on the field. He finishes the season going 95-of-165 (57.6 completion percentage) for 1,102 yards with three touchdown passes and three interceptions.

#2. Henry Belin IV, Quarterback

Freshman quarterback Henry Belin IV is also on the injury report for the Duke Blue Devils ahead of the Birmingham Bowl. He did not make many appearances throughout the season as a backup quarterback as he played four games this season and was sidelined for the last month with an upper-body injury.

While he is expected to be available for this game, he will likely be the backup in this game behind Grayson Loftis. Belin IV did decently well for the Blue Devils this season as he went 13-of-26 (50.0 completion percentage) for 232 yards with three passing touchdowns to one interception.

#3. Eli Pancol, Wide Receiver

Senior wide receiver Eli Pancol has not played this season for the Duke Blue Devils as he had off-season lower body surgery. Then-coach Mike Elko explained before the season that Pancol was expected to miss a "significant" amount of time due to the injury and subsequent surgery, so he will not be activated for the Birmingham Bowl.

He was involved in the offense significantly throughout the 2022 season as he finished the year with 23 receptions for 347 yards (15.1 yards per catch) but failed to find the end zone.

