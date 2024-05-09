EA College Football 25: Top 3 announcers expected to be part of broadcasting crew in latest edition

EA College Football 25 is set to be released this summer, and it will feature multiple broadcast crews. The video game will have different broadcast crews depending on how important or big the football game is.

Two of the confirmed names include ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit and Chris Fowler. However, per Herbstreit, there will be other voices calling play as well.

“Chris and I won’t be on every every game,” Herbstreit said, via Awful Announcing. “You’re going to have different broadcast partners for different games. Depending on the magnitude of the game, that will dictate who’s calling the game.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Ahead of the release, let's take a look at the top 3 announcers who will be part of the broadcasting crew.

EA College Football 25: Top 3 announcers to be in-game

#1 Kirk Herbstreit

ESPN analyst Kirk Herbstreit is one of the top college football commentators, and he will be in the EA Sports-developed title.

Herbstreit has already confirmed he will be calling the play in the game, which is exciting news for college football fans.

Expand Tweet

"I'm so excited to FINALLY announce that I'm part of @EASPORTSCollege. I'm proud to be a partner and one of the voices of the game once again - my 14th year in that role. #CFB25 #EAPartner," he posted on X.

Herbstreit will likely be calling the big games in EA College Football 25.

#2 Chris Fowler

ESPN host Chris Fowler has also confirmed he will be in the video game and will be partnered with Kirk Herbstreit like in real life to call the big games in EA College Football 25.

Fowler voiced over 700 player names, and fans were excited that he would be in the game as he is the voice of college football to many.

Expand Tweet

"It is an incredibly detailed process," Fowler said, via SI. "I couldn't be more impressed with everyone at EA. Total pros who care so much about the quality and sweat the details."

#3 Rece Davis

"SportsCenter" anchor Rece Davis has confirmed he will be in the video game, but his role is uncertain.

Davis could be hosting a studio show, as we have seen NBA 2K video games do, or perhaps he does call some football games. But Davis will be in EA College Football 25, which is good news for football fans.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback