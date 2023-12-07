Easton Mascarenas-Arnold Transfer Portal: 5 landing spots for Oregon State LB feat. Tennessee, Oregon and more

Oregon State Beavers linebacker Easton Mascarenas-Arnold has entered the transfer portal.

Mascarenas-Arnold is coming off his second season at Oregon State, where he led the Beavers in tackles with 106. He's coming off being named to the All-Pac-12 First Team and added two sacks and two interceptions.

Mascarenas-Arnold was a team captain and one of the Beavers' best defensive players, so he will have suitors in the transfer portal.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

5 landing spots for Easton Mascarenas-Arnold in the transfer portal

#1, Tennessee Volunteers

The Tennessee Volunteers defense has been an issue since Josh Heupel took over so adding one of the top linebackers makes a lot of sense.

Mascarenas-Arnold played weakside linebacker for Oregon State and Tennessee's starting weakside linebacker was senior Aaron Beasley, who won't return next season.

With that, Mascarenas-Arnold could have an immediate impact on the Vols defense.

#2, Arkansas Razorbacks

The Arkansas Razorbacks had a disappointing 4-8 season and will likely be looking at the transfer portal to try and turn their program around.

Mascarenas-Arnold will immediately be the best linebacker for Arkansas and playing in the SEC will boost his draft stock if he continues to play as he did last year.

#3, Florida State Seminoles

The Florida State Seminoles were left out of the college football playoff despite going 13-0. However, the Seminoles are set to lose starting linebackers Kalen DeLoach and Tatum Bethune, who are seniors, so there is a need to replace them.

Mascarenas-Arnold would be able to come into a starting role right away and add to this already-stacked Seminoles defense.

#4, Ohio State Buckeyes

The Ohio State Buckeyes are set to lose two starting linebackers, Steele Chambers and Tommy Eichenberg, who are seniors.

Eichenberg was one of the Buckeyes' top defensive players and a tackling machine, which is what Mascarenas-Arnold does effectively. Putting him into Eichenberg's spot is a logical fit to keep the Buckeyes defense strong heading into 2024.

#5, Oregon Ducks

If Easton Mascarenas-Arnold wants to remain in Oregon, the Ducks need a weakside linebacker, so the fit makes sense.

The Ducks are set to lose starting linebackers Jamal Hill and Mase Funa, who are seniors, so Oregon will likely go to the transfer portal to find a new starter.