"Entrepreneurial spirit" - T.J. Dudley selling pictures via OnlyF*ns has Twitterverse rolling with hilarious reactions

T.J. Dudley was let go from the Clemson football program due to alleged claims that he had been promoting unauthorized pictures of fellow teammates on his OnlyFans account.

After having a promising freshman year at the program, Dudley was expected to take on a more prominent role in Clemson's defensive lineup for the upcoming season. However, the former four-star prospect will not be continuing his college football journey with the Tigers.

The news first came out when a Twitter user, "BeatinTheBookie," reported it on their page. They wrote:

“TJ Dudley sold pictures via OnlyFans of unsuspecting teammates in the Clemson locker room…it didn’t go well with the team when they found out, he was then dismissed from the team.”

BeatinTheBookie.com®️ @BeatinTheBookie TJ Dudley sold pictures via OnlyFans of unsuspecting teammates in the Clemson locker room…it didn’t go well with the team when they found out, he was then dismissed from the team.

While Clemson has taken a disciplinary action that was deemed right in all corners, the linebacker's situation hasn't stopped generating reactions on social media. Aside from criticism, there's been a lot of hilarious reactions on Twitter.

Let's take a look at how some fans reacted to T.J. Dudley's actions:

An uneventful end to T.J. Dudley's Clemson career

T.J. Dudley was recruited by Clemson as one of the top linebackers in his class. He was expected to take a prominent role in the Tigers team as a sophomore in the upcoming season. However, he will be leaving the program without making a mark.

This hasn't gone well with Clemson coach Dabo Swinney, who believes Dudley's exit really hurt the team. However, the Tigers had to emphasize the importance of adhering to the rules.

“It was a disappointing situation because he’s a good kid and a man. He had a chance to be a great player for us this year, so that definitely hurts us. It’s unfortunate, but we’ve got rules, and sometimes it’s just best to get a fresh start. We wish him well,” Swinney said.

The linebacker played four games for the Tigers as a freshman. Without a doubt, he holds the potential to make a name for himself in the world of college football.

What's next for T.J. Dudley at Ole Miss?

Following the incident that got him kicked out of Clemson, T.J. Dudley entered the transfer portal and made a move to Ole Miss. The Rebels' new defensive coordinator Pete Golding, played a huge role in bringing the linebacker to the program.

With the Rebels, Dudley has the golden opportunity for a fresh start in the college football landscape. While his career at Clemson hasn't gone as he would have preferred, there's a massive chance for redemption at Ole Miss.