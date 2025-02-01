“Everything is off here”: CFB world debates Jalen Milroe’s draft stock after Senior Bowl outing

Jalen Milroe was the starting quarterback for the Alabama Crimson Tide for two seasons. Milroe started in Nick Saban's last year in charge of the Crimson Tide, and he was the QB1 in Kalen DeBoer's first season.

The Katy, Texas-born shot caller has since declared for the 2024 NFL draft. He's currently at the Senior Bowl with many top-tier draft prospects.

However, Milroe isn't having the best of performances at the Senior Bowl. A clip surfaced on X (formerly known as Twitter) and got the college football world talking.

A fan said, ”Boy senior bowl didn't help him at all. Plummet stock now"

Added another, ”He needs to switch to slot receiver. Could be a beast there."

Some fans extended grace to the Alabama star:

A fan said, ”This looks rough, but I feel like you have to take the senior bowl with a grain of salt. Bo Nix looked terrible in it last year while Malachi Corley looked like the next young stud receiver."

Added another, ”Imagine he was cool taking a Tayson Hill role?"

How did Jalen Milroe perform in 2024?

Jalen Milroe had a solid but unspectacular final season as the QB1 of the Alabama Crimson Tide. Milroe started the season with a bang and was viewed as a frontrunner for the Heisman Trophy. However, those shouts eventually tethered down as the Crimson Tide left the playoff picture.

Milroe amassed a stat line of 2,844 passing yards, 16 touchdowns, and 11 interceptions. He added 168 carries, 726 rushing yards and 20 rushing TDs for good measure. Milroe's longest run was a 72-yard backbreaker against the LSU Tigers.

Milroe and the Alabama Crimson Tide finished out of the expanded College Football Playoff following three losses in the regular season. To make matters worse, they lost to the Michigan Wolverines in the 2024 ReliaQuest Bowl.

Will Jalen Milroe be a Day 1 pick?

Jalen Milroe is one of the best dual-threat quarterbacks in college football. It's rare to see a player pass for 15+ touchdowns and rush for another 20 at the FBS level. Milroe achieved both feats with relative ease in the 2024 college football season.

Scouts are enamored by Jalen Milroe's dual-threat ability, cannon of an arm, and pro-ready build. However, concerns exist about his reading of defensive coverage, ability to sense pressure, and eagerness to truck down the field.

The general consensus is that Jalen Milroe is either a late Day 1 pick or an early Day 2 pick. His physical tools are enticing to NFL teams needing an instant spark plug at the quarterback position. However, the concerns about his suitability on a "non-Alabama offense" might affect his draft stock come April.

