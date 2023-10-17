Fans have 'NSFW' reactions Notre Dame QB Sam Hartman’s winter is coming post: “Winter's not the only one [coming]”

Following the win against USC on Saturday, Notre Dame quarterback Sam Hartman looks confident ahead of the Fighting Irish’s upcoming schedule. The Wake Forest transfer threw for 126 yards and two touchdowns in the game against the Trojans last weekend.

With the Fighting Irish set to embark on the bye-week in Week 8 before hosting Pittsburgh in Week 9, Hartman left a cryptic post on Instagram suggesting what's to come at the program in the next couple of games this season. His post's caption was Jon Snow's epic quote in the popular series, "Game of Thrones."

"Winter is coming."

This has got college football fans making a "not safe for work" reaction to the Instagram post. Many fans of the Fighting Irish also used the medium in praising the quarterback for his superb contribution to Notre Dame this season under the leadership of Marcus Freeman.

Sam Hartman's performance for Notre Dame this season

Sam Hartman has been impressive for the Irish so far this season. Following his four-year tenure in the Atlantic Coast Conference, where he holds the record for most passing touchdowns, he has relaunched the program's offense, setting the stage for something big.

Hartman has thrown for 1,838 yards and 18 touchdowns this season, which has been crucial to Notre Dame's form. The Fighting Irish, who hope to have a successful season, are ranked 15th with a 6-2 record, losing only to Ohio State and Louisville.

The impressive win against USC in South Bend on Saturday has helped rebuild the momentum of the Fighting Irish team and has also given Hartman a signature win in the program. What he can achieve with the program at the end of the ongoing season is yet to be seen.

Can Hartman lead Notre Dame to the CFB Playoffs?

Following the disappointing loss to Ohio State and Louisville in Week 4 and Week 6, Notre Dame's dream of reaching the College Football Playoffs was believed to have been shattered by many college football analysts, with the Fighting Irish falling to 21 on the ranking.

However, the win against USC on Saturday looks to have changed the look of things. The Fighting Irish still have some chances of making the playoffs if they can maintain a brilliant form in the remainder of the season. The last time Notre Dame appeared in the College Football Playoffs was in 2020.