“Fire the refs” - FSU fans accuse referees for embarrassing 63-3 loss against Georgia

The Florida State Seminoles lost big to the Georgia Bulldogs in the Orange Bowl on Saturday. This was the biggest blowout in the Bowl game history and according to many, Georgia made a statement after missing out on the playoffs.

But some Seminoles fans have other views about the game. The FSU fan base still can't get over missing out on the playoffs even after an unbeaten season and the ACC championship title.

But how do they explain the beating the team received from the Bulldogs? Social media was abuzz with the fans blaming the referees for the result.

Here are a few reactions:

For this fan, it would have been a totally different game without referees.

This fan used a GIF to convey their message.

Another fan had this to say about the officiating in the Orange Bowl.

This user want the officials to be fired after the game.

Another fan thought every decision went against Florida State in the Bowl game.

This fan reacted to the officiating in this manner.

According to this fan, the referees called flags just on FSU.

Another fan had this to say about the officials in the game.

This fan took a dig at the officials, calling them substitute teachers.

Another fan had this to say about the game.

The College football playoffs committee had left the Seminoles out of the playoffs even after a perfect record citing an easier schedule than the selected teams. They had also made the decision because of the non-availability of QB Jordan Travis due to injury.

Does the Orange Bowl result justify that decision?

Georgia pummels Florida State in the Orange Bowl

The Bulldogs were unstoppable in the Orange Bowl against the Seminoles and kept on piling the points. At halftime, they were already up 42-3, effectively winning the game in two quarters. But that did not stop them from piling on the misery by adding another 21 points in the second half without ban answer, making it the biggest margin of victory in ever in a Bowl game.

Jaxson Dart threw for 339 passing yards and scored three touchdowns for the Bulldogs.

Though FSU fans blamed the officials, the wider CFB world was in awe of No.6 Georgia. There were even suggestions from an ex- college football star that Bowl games don't mean anything at this point. Everybody has a different opinion on the result.

