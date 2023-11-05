Florida Gators’ QB Graham Mertz’s GF Alexis Loomans heads out for dinner in her $22,000 worth outfit ahead of gameday

Florida Gators' quarterback Graham Mertz's girlfriend, Alexis Loomans, has become one of the fastest-rising celebrities in the United States following her participation in the Miss USA contest. The reigning Miss Wisconsin finished second runner-up in the national pageantry contest, which has boosted her popularity.

Loomans posted her dinner outfit on Instagram ahead of Florida's Week 10 matchup versus Arkansas. The outfit, which includes a black blouse and blue Palazzo pants with black shoes and a bag, is believed to have an overall cost of $22,000.

Notably, the model teased her followers when choosing between black and blue sneakers. She eventually chose the black one and brought a black bag to the dinner. While the video did not divulge the details of the dinner event, Loomans captioned the post:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

"GRWM for dinner"

A regular presence in Florida games

Alexis Loomans has notably maintained a regular presence in Florida's games. The model has supported her boyfriend, Graham Mertz, in almost all of the Gators games this season.

There's also been a couple of post-game moments between Graham Mertz and Alexis Loomans this season. The quarterback notably shared a lovely moment with his girlfriend following the game against South Carolina, where he hugged her on the sidelines.

The romantic relationship appears to be getting even stronger as they celebrate a year together.

What can Graham Mertz achieve with Florida this season?

Graham Mertz came to Gainesville with great expectations after transferring from Wisconsin. The quarterback began fulfilling his huge dream with the program by gaining Billy Napier's trust to get the starting role.

However, results have been flip-flopping for Florida this season right from day one. Evidently, securing a winning season and a victory in a notable bowl game looks like the biggest goal they can aim for presently.