The Florida Gators face the East Carolina Pirates today at 8 p.m. Eastern Time at the Lakeland Center in Lakeland, Florida. The Florida Gators have had a shaky start to their basketball season, with an overall record of 6-3, while the Pirates have a 6-4 record.

The Gators defeated Richmond 87-76 in their last game. The game was played at Amerant Bank Arena in Sunrise, Florida, on the road. Guard Will Richard led the Swamp team in scoring with 21 points, seven rebounds, and one assist in 37 minutes.

An incredible team performance saw four players on the Florida Gators roster score ten or more points during the game. Walter Clayton Jr. was their top playmaker with six assists.

For their part, the Pirates lost their fourth match of the season to the South Carolina Gamecocks 62-68. The game was played at Minges Coliseum in Greenville, North Carolina. Guar RJ Felton was their top scorer with 15 points and seven rebounds in 37 minutes. Forward Ezra Ausar and guard Bobby Pettiford Jr. had 14 points each.

Florida Gators vs. East Carolina Pirates Betting Tips

The 154.5 line hasn’t been covered in 17 of the last 20 Pirates games on the road.

The 154.5 line hasn’t been covered in the last 4 Pirates games.

The 154.5 line hasn’t been covered in 12 of the last 20 Gators at home.

Florida Gators vs. East Carolina Odds and Prediction

The odds for the game are the following according to SportsLine:

Florida vs. East Carolina spread: Florida -15

Florida vs. East Carolina over/under: 152.5 points

Florida vs. East Carolina money line: Florida: -1433, East Carolina: +820

The Gators run away with this game, given that they are by far the more talented side. While the Pirates have a similar record, it's the Gators who have a better record.

