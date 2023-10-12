The girlfriend of Florida quarterback Graham Mertz, Alexis Loomans, is still fresh from her success at the 2023 Miss USA. She finished third in the national beauty pageant contest, seeing her popularity rise sporadically nationwide.

Loomans hopes to capitalize on her growing fame by marketing her brand in the American market. She is starting by launching a line of the swimsuit she wore during the Miss USA contest in September. The swimsuit is already available for shopping.

The model announced via her Instagram page and urged fans to buy the swimsuit with the "Alexis15" code. The swimsuit was designed by a prominent fashion designer in Miami, Eva Koja, and can be ordered on her Ema Savahl Couture website.

Alexis Loomans' flourishing career in the fashion industry and beyond

Alexis Loomans has had a noteworthy career in pageantry, boasting titles such as Miss Wisconsin Teen USA 2018 and Miss Wisconsin Collegiate America 2021. She is also recognized as a YouTuber, where she shares her fashion and modeling vlogs with her audience.

She is a brand ambassador for prominent dress designer studios, including Jovani, Portia and Scarlett. In September 2023, she had the honor of walking the runway for Jovani during New York Fashion Week, further establishing her presence in the modeling industry.

Loomans has also showcased her commitment to academic excellence by graduating early from the University of Wisconsin–Madison with a major in Political Science. She is determined to explore the field of real estate and has taken steps toward this goal by obtaining her real estate license from Unicorp National Development.

What's next for Mertz and Loomans?

Alexis Loomans' fame is fast cutting across the shores of the United States. She's been a notable figure in her home state, Wisconsin, over the years. However, participation in the Miss USA contest has been a game-changer for her this year.

With a famous college football quarterback as her boyfriend, the limit to which Loomans can market herself is breathtaking. The two are on the brink of forming one of the next generation of celebrity couples in the U.S., which could earn them significant attention.

With the level of her fame in previous years, Alexis Loomans has been deeply engaged in charitable efforts within Wisconsin and throughout the United States. It’s evident she can do more at this stage.

Loomans also made a significant social impact by founding "Catwalk for a Cause" in 2017, which involves organizing fashion show fundraisers to support the American Family Children's Hospital.