"Folks aren't carrying water like they used to": Josh Pate makes his opinion on Nick Saban's coaching crew known

During a recent episode of his "Late Kick" show, College Football analyst Josh Pate pointed out that one of the problems of Alabama this season has been the lack of depth in Nick Saban's coaching staff. The Crimson Tide recorded their first loss of the season against Texas on Saturday.

It's evident that the current Alabama team does not compare with those of previous years. The team appears to have problems on both sides of the field, especially at the quarterback position. Pate believes that the standard of the Crimson Tide coaching staff has dropped significantly.

“I don’t need to paint Alabama as a poor man's program. By their own standard, their staff is a shell of the caliber of staff they've had in the past. They are still led by the same guy, but underneath Nick Saban, those folks aren't carrying water like they used to.”

Alabama's days of glory may be numbered

The Crimson Tide under Nick Saban have been a very dominant team, competing for titles every season. Their approach and quick adjustment in games have set them apart. However, this seems to be changing recently, and Josh Pate believes the current coaching staff is to blame.

“I will be very careful with this because I don't want to burn anyone. There is a widely held consensus in the coaching community that Alabama does not adjust in-game like they used to. Probably because you have folks who used to be the caliber of an off-field analyst for him who are coaching positions right now.”

Nick Saban’s top-quality former assistants

Throughout Nick Saban's tenure at Alabama, the Crimson Tide have had top-notch coaching professionals who have contributed immensely to the success of the program. The legendary coach has been able to assemble the best coaching staff over the years.

However, Josh Pate is of the opinion that the depth is no longer the same at the program, and this could create more problems for them in the course of the season. He said:

“Nick Saban doesn't have nearly as high-caliber staff as he's had in those vintage years. You're talking about a man who assembled a staff with Kirby Smart, (Mario) Cristobal, (Lane) Kiffin, (Billy) Napier, Mel Tucker and Dan Lanning. Those dudes row on the same staff at one time”

Many of Saban’s assistants at the Crimson Tide have gone on to take over the helm of affairs at different college football programs, making their mark with what they learned from him. Aside from those mentioned by Pate, the list also includes the likes of Jimo Fisher, Steve Sarkisian, Will Muschamp, etc.

