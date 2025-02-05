Former Commanders HC Ron Rivera credits Bill Belichick for decision to return to California

Ron Rivera had a solid run in the NFL. The former California Golden Bears linebacker started as a defensive quality control coach with the Chicago Bears, the team that drafted him, in 1997. It culminated in two Head Coach of the Year awards with the Carolina Panthers.

Thus, it must have come as a pleasant surprise to California Golden Bears fans when Rivera announced on Wednesday that he'll be making a return to the program after decades away spent in the NFL.

In a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), Ron Rivera credited Bill Belichick for inspiring him to return to his alma mater.

"Coach (Bill) Belichick has made going back to school cool. Stay tuned; I am coming home. @CalAthletics @UCBerkeley @Cal #GoBears🐻," Rivera wrote.

Rivera follows in the footsteps of Belichick, the architect of the New England Patriots' dynasty, who accepted the head coach job with North Carolina.

Belichick joined the Tar Heels after winning eight Super Bowls (two as a coordinator and six as a head coach). However, the former Carolina Panthers and Washington head coach will be returning to the college ranks in a much different role than what he's been used to from his time in the NFL.

What is Ron Rivera's role with the California Golden Bears?

According to NFL insider Jonathan Jones, Ron Rivera will join the Golden Bears in a general manager-esque role. Rivera will focus primarily on working with Cal head coach Justin Wilcox to begin a new era with the program. Rivera will focus on the administrative aspect of football operations rather than being a coordinator or head coach.

Rivera is a Golden Bears legend who was inducted into the Cal Athletics Hall of Fame in 1994. As a linebacker, he recorded 337 tackles and was a consensus All-American in 1983, with 26.5 tackles for loss and 13 sacks.

Rivera's success at the collegiate level and in the pros will be a major plus for his alma mater. He's expected to help with player recruitment, budget planning, and coaching staff hiring. This will be Rivera's first role in college football after spending his entire coaching career in the NFL.

