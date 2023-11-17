Former Heisman winner Caleb Williams opens up about his "weird feeling" ahead of potentially last game in college football

The only unanswered question in the future of quarterback Caleb Williams is whether or not the game against the UCLA Bruins will be his last in a USC Trojans jersey or whether he will sit out the remainder of the season.

The season promised so much for the USC Trojans, and a 6-0 start seemed to elevate the team to one of the favorites for the college football playoff spots.

Since then, the Trojans are 7-4 and out of contention for the Pac-12 championship game and college football playoff spots. There will be no postseason for Caleb Williams.

He opened up to On3 about not having anything to play for with a game to go before the season ends, and he potentially leaves for the 2024 NFL draft.

“It’s weird like you said,” Williams said, “I haven’t played much, my whole career playing ball, where I’m not at the end of the season and have a chance to go to the championship or whatever the case may be. It’s a weird feeling. It’s tough. It’s tough to lose and to not be in the position to win championships, which you train super hard for years to be in position to win championships.”

Mixed reaction to Caleb Williams showing emotion

After the USC Trojans lost to the Washington Huskies, which ended their conference championship aspirations, Caleb Williams was captured during an emotional moment with his mother after the game.

The CFB fraternity reacted differently to the public show of emotion, with former New York Giants wide receiver Amani Toomer criticizing Williams during an appearance on ESPN New York's "DiPietro and Rothenberg."

"How are you going to come in the huddle as a rookie? You got your nails painted. You got your tissues in your back pocket. And you know where your mom is in the stands. You go crying to her. Come on, man. What are we talking about?" Toomer said.

Former Washington Redskins quarterback Robert Griffin III was one of the few famous personalities who publicly sided with and tweeted to show his support for the QB:

"Watching Caleb Williams sobbing with his family after losing the game will break your heart. This young man pours his heart out for his team every time he plays. Any NFL team would be lucky to have him as their QB, and this emotion shows how much this game means to him."

It is clear that Williams certainly divides opinion among the CFB fraternity and will continue to do so whether or not he decides to return for another year of college football.